Why Game oldschool Always Looks More of What You Remember?

All players must have play their favorite games and say "wow, this is really cool graphics and realistic." Perhaps the phrase is not going to depart from your mouth when you try to play back in the game now. Games like Resident Evil, Super Mario 64, Counter Strike perhaps too beautiful in its time. But just like the technology in general, the new game is always present every day with more advanced visual capabilities, making old games that have been released are influenced by age.

People always make a joke of the events like this, and we as readers have always felt the joke relateable because we all feel, especially gamers who actually play games from the NES era. But why this could happen, why do we always remember retro game is more beautiful than the reality?

New standards are constantly evolving visual game

Each generation gaming console have its own limitations because of the technology of his time. And your standards will "chart" good only limited by the latest technology in the era. When you play the game before 2000, then games like Half Life, Metal Gear Solid, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time looks like Crysis at that time. This is because these games have the visual indeed when compared to the games released earlier generations will look primitive.

Graphs always growing every year, and the standard will be "good graphics" also continued to rise, making each game that does not follow what the latest visual technology will now miss. Graphs may not be the most important aspect in a game, but still it would be distracting when games do not have the appropriate visual quality benchmark standard now. Take a look Deadly Premonitionas an example, this is a nice game but if you do not know anything going this game and just look through a screenshot or video gameplay, then maybe you think if it was the old school game that was released on the PS2 era. However, in reality the game was released in 2010 for the latest console that time that PS3 and Xbox 360. Gamers quickly determine the new standard of the quality of a game. When there are new games that exceed the visual quality of the other games, the game is immediately set new standards and continue to go like this for the future.

Every year, gamers will always discuss how "realistic" the latest game visuals that are excited. But the reality is until now there is no game that really looks 100% like the real world, just like nothing more than that. When in the form of screenshots, maybe people still can go wrong between the video game and that is where the original photo. But when the game is run in real-time , as well as any video game can not replicate real-world images and may never achieve the level of that level, but we'll never know.

The image resolution and monitor different

Most technical reason why retro gaming will look worse than you remember is the resolution of the image of the retro game. In ancient times, there was no term "HD" or 4K resolution, only a tube TV with a resolution of 240p. For those of you who frequently opens Youtube today, then you know how bad the quality of 240p when displayed on a laptop or PC monitor screen-mu 720p - 1080p, the same thing happened to the old game.

Old school video game designed to be played at a resolution of 240p, so when you play these old games via emulator or display it through a new TV now, the quality of the game had to be enlarged. Most retro game will automatically enlarge the image to be a resolution of 480i. With the enlargement of the picture beyond what developers design, reasonable if the quality of the image will look worse than it should.

Developers used to also capitalize upon certain tricks to create the best image quality on the TV tube. Developers using the technique of dithering on the image game in which each pixel light will mingle with other adjacent pixels, creating a smoother image than it should. When you play the game a long time in today's modern monitors, each pixel and polygon look more "boxes" for modern monitors do not have a different way of displaying images than tube TVs which incidentally is more limited in color.

Imagination and a complex brain works

This is the big one . When you play a video game, which makes you plunge in immersionan infinite game in graphics. Yes ... you see the pixels and polygons here and there, but the imagination to form a better picture will gameplay you play. Termudahnya example is when you read the book, the book may be full of minimal text and images, but the imagination continues to describe every situation that is arranged in each paragraph sentence. The same thing happens when you play video games, but in a different perspective. When you play the game JRPG like Final Fantasy or Chrono Cross, you might not get super-realistic animation in every moment spent, but your imagination to cover the gap with a more detailed picture of what you see. This imagination which is basically more visual than you remember the game you see in reality.

The human brain works in a unique way. For which I quote from a neuropsychological named Fabian van den Berg , the brain's memory storage is not a perfect place of an incident. Brain memory does not recall an incident like photography or video. The memory in the brain is based more on the meaning and the most important thing rather than a replica of 1: 1 will be what happens. It became the same reason why you often memorize the person's face but forgot his name or memorizing the tone and lyrics of a song but forget who the singer and what the title of the song.

For the video game itself, your brain just remember gameplay, characters, and story of the game because that is the meaning of a game and that's what makes you focus on playing, your imagination will carry three aspects of the game. Now your mind has ketia this aspect to create a kind of mental image to memory. When you try to recall the game, your mind will be set mental image is as accurate as possible and to make the example more detailed than what you actually see on a game.

But it does not matter because your mind has had all the aspects of the significance of what you remember, just like when you can not remember what to wear your best friend in the tahunnmu but you remember if he gave you a cool videogame as a gift. You do not fully remember what happened, but do you remember what the most important significance of the incident. I may be wrong would my explanation, but you know what I mean from the above explanation.

Do you ever feel this way, if I have enough pretentious theory would explain why? Or do you have a separate explanation of why retro video games always look worse than what you remember?