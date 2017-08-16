Rain

August 16, 2017
Who copied who? Paladins or Overwatch?

There has been a long running arguement over which game came first and which game stole champions from the other but im making this article to explain it all. Just read through to the end and i will discuss what actually happened and this arguement is pretty stupid.Let's start with the style of game. It is pretty clear that neither of them though of the basic game genre (hero shooter) themselves but there is evidence that neither of them stole key part from the other. The devolopers of overwatch were told that their game was very similar to TF2 (the first mainstream hero shooter) and they replied with "We are proud to here that our creation has been compared to such an amazing as this was our main inspiration" where as the develepors of Paladins said they took many game ideas from many of their previous games like Tribes Ascend.

Ultimate Abilities: There is no doubt that one game must have taken inspiration from the other in this scenario but here is some evidence that they didnt take from overwatch, the paladins develepors said. "Neither of our games ultimate abilities are orginal as in many of our previous games we used team based bonuses that slowly charged up over the round and could be used at any time to give attributes and harm other players". Blizzard (Overwatch development studio) said "Just like the medic in TF2 we decided t oahve an ability that charged up over time that could be used as a sudden burst."

Champions: Now this is the part where copying may or may not have come into place. For example both games have similar champions such as: Viktor (Paladins) and Soldier 76 (Overwatch) who are both your average first person shooter soldiers or Makoa (Paladins) and Roadhog (Overwatch) who both fire a cannon style weapon and hook enemies in with a chain. Coincidence? Partly, here's why: many of these champions came out at different times rotating between games with whichever came first but to be honest there are only so many possibilities in this type of game that actually work and won't end up either Op or too weak.

We well never fully know which stole from who but leave a comment about which you think stole from the other.
