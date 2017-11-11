( 25 ratings)

Warframe, is it good or not?

Will this F2P game prove to be a great game? Well, lets check it out! Now Warframe is an RPG game where you have your "Prime" and 3 weapons (Primary, Secondary, and Melee). You can upgrade your Prime and your weapons using "mods" you get them from doing missions, which are places from each planet in the solar system. These mods and upgrades are highly customizable, not like those RPG games in which you spend money to upgrade simple stats, NO! You can even upgrade the mods further, tweak the mods to your liking, to create an absolute beast of a weapon or Prime.



Now this isn't an MMO (excluding Cetus which is a "lobby"), you pick your mission, the game tries to find people who want to do same mission and sets up a party for you so you can have someone to accompany you, and having a partner or more will really give you an advantage, especially in defense missions. Like any RPG game, you have to "pick up" your loot to actually get it, you won't receive loot picked up by other players. Now for me, I had a hard start in Warframe, I didn't know what to do, how to upgrade until I noticed the tutorial button... This game grants a lot of tutorials, it wants you to know the game, how it all works. It's really beginner friendly.



The fighting is absolutely great, the enemies have levels too, so if you encounter a level 5 enemy, for example, that same enemy might appear to be level 13 in the next mission. There's a variety of Primes and weapons to choose from, each Prime has a unique skill, and weapons range from bows, guns, swords, etc.



If I were to rate it, it would be a perfect 10

Graphics are very neat

You will NEVER EVER get bored, tons of missions

The game promotes teamwork, 'cause TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK

Highly customizable game, from appearance of your Prime or weapon, to their upgrades

It is different from any other RPG you've ever seen



THAT IS ALL FOLKS, THANKS FOR THE TIME YOU SPENT ON READING THIS, SEE YOU ON THE NEXT ARITICLE!