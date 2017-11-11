Warframe, is it good or not?

Rain

Gem221

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
Sign in to start chatting

45

0/160

EarnNewsWarframe, is it good or not?
By: Gamehag on November 11, 2017
(25 ratings)
Warframe, is it good or not?

Warframe, is it good or not?

Will this F2P game prove to be a great game? Well, lets check it out!Now Warframe is an RPG game where you have your "Prime" and 3 weapons (Primary, Secondary, and Melee). You can upgrade your Prime and your weapons using "mods" you get them from doing missions, which are places from each planet in the solar system. These mods and upgrades are highly customizable, not like those RPG games in which you spend money to upgrade simple stats, NO! You can even upgrade the mods further, tweak the mods to your liking, to create an absolute beast of a weapon or Prime.

Now this isn't an MMO (excluding Cetus which is a "lobby"), you pick your mission, the game tries to find people who want to do same mission and sets up a party for you so you can have someone to accompany you, and having a partner or more will really give you an advantage, especially in defense missions. Like any RPG game, you have to "pick up" your loot to actually get it, you won't receive loot picked up by other players. Now for me, I had a hard start in Warframe, I didn't know what to do, how to upgrade until I noticed the tutorial button... This game grants a lot of tutorials, it wants you to know the game, how it all works. It's really beginner friendly.

The fighting is absolutely great, the enemies have levels too, so if you encounter a level 5 enemy, for example, that same enemy might appear to be level 13 in the next mission. There's a variety of Primes and weapons to choose from, each Prime has a unique skill, and weapons range from bows, guns, swords, etc. 

If I were to rate it, it would be a perfect 10
Graphics are very neat
You will NEVER EVER get bored, tons of missions
The game promotes teamwork, 'cause TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAMWORK
Highly customizable game, from appearance of your Prime or weapon, to their upgrades
It is different from any other RPG you've ever seen

THAT IS ALL FOLKS, THANKS FOR THE TIME YOU SPENT ON READING THIS, SEE YOU ON THE NEXT ARITICLE!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy