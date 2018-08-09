( 38 ratings)

Warframe Is And Will Be The Better Destiny

I am Kilo, a Freelance Reviewer that Reviews whenever and wherever i want, Today i will Review a beloved game of mine, Warframe, the game Destiny wishes it could be...Possible Spoilers Ahead! Warframe is a large Open-World 3D MMORPG in which you control warframes while your character in the game is called a Tenno, someone who pilots these warframes via a connection that allows tennos to stay away from danger, Each frame as 4 unique abilities ranging from Magnetic Field Manipulation with Mag, and Void Hopping with Limbo, to Making Goloms with Atlas and Making "Snow Globes" with Frost. The weapon stats and type of damage they do can play a HUGE role in deciding if your team (or you alone if you prefer going as a Lone Wolf) living through the mission...and Dying at the hands of Infested, Grenieer, Corpus, or even Stalker, a Rouge Warframe. The quests in Warframe are heavily lore based, like the newest "The Sacrifice" quest i which you help Umbra, another Tenno get revenge and the upcoming "New War" quest line later this year or early 2019 upon writting this review, Weapons and Warframes can further be enhanced using Mods, not the kind that modifies the game, but Mods as in Modifications, which can drop from Enemies and Bosses or even found in Storage Chest and Lockers, Everything in Warframe can be earned WITHOUT spending a single penny, Using Credits (the main currency) on blueprints for weapons and warframes, and many other things, lets you get the recipe, but not the item, while using the premium currency, platinum, lets you get the item immediately



Lets say you buy a Limbo Blueprint for 25K Credits off of someone who has Limbo Prime, a more powerful version of the regular Limbo, you will need 3 or 4 parts, Limbo Optics, Limbo Chassis, and Limbo Systems, and maybe a few Orokin Cells. Building and gathering the parts will take a Maximum of 3 weeks to get him, since each part needed for him also has a blueprint to finish which takes a day or 2. and about 75K Credits total, but the hard work will make it all the better when you realize the power he holds.



Addition to Blueprints, Mods, and everything else, last part is the Levels and Planets.



Levels for your Primary, Secondary, Melee, and Warframe are all different and slowly level up depending on how few weapons you have equipped at the time of starting a mission, having the 3 weapon slots full makes each weapon level up more slowly, which means more Kills, Missions, Credits, and loading screens, while having only 1 full make the weapon level up more quickly, which means less time getting that Max Rank Kama, your Warframe, Sentinel, and Companion level up at the same rate no matter what, so you could be a Max Rank Equinox with Rank 5 Dethcube and Rank 2 Kubal, with Rank 10 Bolton, Akimbo Pistols, and Duel Ether. and at the end of 20 Missions, Max out your Dethcube and Kubal and have Rank 15 weapons. How and What Warframe you play is up to you, Mods can make a slow one fast and make a Low Energy one have a Fountain of Energy, Remember to Modify Weapons, Warframes, Pets, Sentinels, and Archwings as often as possible, or for whatever that specific mission calls for. Stay Safe Out There, Tenno.