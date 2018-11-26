Two Point Hospital - PC Review

葉航
葉航
Gem7
هاكرز هاكرز
هاكرز هاكرز
Gem12
kadovuraggg
kadovuraggg
Gem28
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem22
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem20
string_nolr510
string_nolr510
Gem35
葉航
葉航
Gem50
葉航
葉航
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
Sign in to start chatting

40

0/160

EarnNewsTwo Point Hospital - PC Review
By: Gamehag on November 26, 2018
(14 ratings)
Two Point Hospital - PC Review

Two Point Hospital - PC Review

Two Point Hospital is a SinglePlayer Building-Management simulation game developed by Two Point Studios and published by SEGA. "Design stunning hospitals, cure peculiar illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organisation across Two Point County." - Original STEAM Description


Before we start talking about this game, I have to say that it's a very addictive game as it's darkly humorous and very interesting to play, so if you have a lot of real-life things to do, do them before you start playing this game as this game is addictive which means it will steal hours and hours from your life but don't worry, that's not bad as those hours are gonna be full of fun.
Developers have managed to bring the true management horror into this game, as it's logically a very tough job to run a hospital - it's same in this game.
As someone who played Theme Hospital and spent hours and hours in it, I dare to say that this game is a successful ancestor.





The game has levels, and every level is challenging more than the previous one, which is something I love to get from games as I enjoy the challenge. Learning the basics of the Two Point Hospital is sort of like meeting someone really charming and funny, but can someone stupid be charming and funny? No. That means that this game is really smart besides being charming and funny, you'll learn a lot of medicine and about diseases in this game, so it's a huge + for it. In this game, you're asked to manage 15 hospitals, and believe me - each hospital offers its own funny moments as each one offers unique objectives and challenges, different from the previous one. Do your job well, cure a lot of sick patients and you'll increase your reputation, which is going to bring you some profit. Logically, managing hospital is not a job that should be funny, and it's the same in the game. When I said that this game is funny I didn't mean that it's some kind of comedy. Hospital Management is very hard in this game, but characters have goofy names and their quotes are jokes.
Some "serious" guys may have some serious nervous moments hearing to their black humour, so don't play this game if you can't take it. 




While reading reviews of this game, I've noticed that people are usually complaining about glitches and bugs but I haven't met any which means they were either playing early-access so don't worry guys - bugs and glitches are fixed.  

Let's rate the game now. First of all, I enjoy games that require a brain, which I mentioned 500 times before, and this one requires it quite a lot. It's very challenging, levels are well-made - each is harder than the previous one and the most important - each is very interesting so you will never get bored playing this game, believe me. It has black humour which I am a fan of, so I don't recommend this game to someone who can't laugh at it. Devs have fixed all the bugs people reviewed about beforehand, so nice job Devs. The price is a little bit too high, but as this game requires a very big amount of hours to complete, 34.99€ is nothing compared to the fun you'll get in return. I suggest this game to everyone who can laugh at the black humour, with the 9/10 rating. 

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy