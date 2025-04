Two Point Hospital - PC Review

Before we start talking about this game, I have to say that it's a very addictive game as it's darkly humorous and very interesting to play, so if you have a lot of real-life things to do, do them before you start playing this game as this game is addictive which means it will steal hours and hours from your life but don't worry, that's not bad as those hours are gonna be full of fun.Developers have managed to bring the true management horror into this game, as it's logically a very tough job to run a hospital - it's same in this game.As someone who played Theme Hospital and spent hours and hours in it, I dare to say that this game is a successful ancestor.The game has levels, and every level is challenging more than the previous one, which is something I love to get from games as I enjoy the challenge. Learning the basics of the Two Point Hospital is sort of like meeting someone really charming and funny, but can someone stupid be charming and funny? No. That means that this game is really smart besides being charming and funny, you'll learn a lot of medicine and about diseases in this game, so it's a huge + for it. In this game, you're asked to manage 15 hospitals, and believe me - each hospital offers its own funny moments as each one offers unique objectives and challenges, different from the previous one. Do your job well, cure a lot of sick patients and you'll increase your reputation, which is going to bring you some profit. Logically, managing hospital is not a job that should be funny, and it's the same in the game. When I said that this game is funny I didn't mean that it's some kind of comedy. Hospital Management is very hard in this game, but characters have goofy names and their quotes are jokes.Some "serious" guys may have some serious nervous moments hearing to their black humour, so don't play this game if you can't take it.