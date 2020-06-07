Totally Accurate Battle Simulator | Game Review

Rain

Gem221

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
Sign in to start chatting

47

0/160

EarnNewsTotally Accurate Battle Simulator | Game Review
By: Gamehag on June 7, 2020
(124 ratings)
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator | Game Review

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator | Game Review

Hey! You!
Yes, you!

Do you like games where you can waste hours and hours of your precious time on simple things like making brainless units and wobblers battle?
Haha, well, do I have good news for you!

Let me introduce you to Totally Accurate Battle Simulator!

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a ragdoll and physics based game. It is essentially a battle simulator (obviously), where you can combine various different units from all ages to make a powerful army.

TABS (Short for Totally Accurate Battle Simulator) has been one of the fan favorites, especially on Steam.
Not only does it show a totally accurate representation of real battles, it teaches you how to think and play smart, how to use a proper strategy and to never, and I repeat, never, give up!
Buy Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Steam CD key! | ENEBA
TABS is also very funky. You would often find yourself being 2 hours in trying to create as fun battle as possible. What really contributes to that, is that game has incredibly fun, weird and unusual physics. Little units that yell on top of their lungs, changing at their enemies of the opposite color can really bring a smile on your face. This really proves that the game can be fun for all ages!
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Xbox One) Review
Factions are essentially categories, each having 7 units (An unit is a wobbler, a character in the game). All correspond to a different era.
TABS, currently (7th June, 2020.), has 11 factions, each having one or more related maps (Newest one being Wild West)
Let me introduce you to a first few:
Tribal (Stone age) faction:

1000?cb=20190510112531

Includes these units: Clubber, Protector, Spear Thrower, Stoner, Bone Mage, Cheftain, Mammoth.

Farmer faction:

latest?cb=20190511235437

Includes these units: Halfling, Farmer, Haybaler, Potionseller, Harvester, Wheelbarrow, Scarecrow.

Medieval faction:

latest?cb=20190512005305

Including these units: Bard, Squire, Archer, Healer, Knight, Catapult, King.

Now, the game may not look too attractive to you, but you will have to try it first before you can say anything about it!
The Game currently has a few bugs, most of them can be annoying, but some can bring even more wackiness to the game and make your experience even better!

G A M E P L A Y

The Game can be played in two different ways: Campaign and Sandbox.

In Campaign, you can choose pre-made levels and do your best to beat them. Doing that, you get more experience and skill in the game which helps you beat harder levels faster. 
There are 8 different campaigns: The Introduction, The Adventure, The Challenge (These three include all factions from Tribal to Viking), The Dynasty, The Renaissance, The Pirate, The Spooky, The Simulation and The Wild West.

In Sandbox, you get to make your own battles. You are able to pick any unit from any faction, make a Mammoth fight a King, or essentially anything that comes onto your mind. All of the maps are available there. Sandbox is a field where you can let your imagination run wild!
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Hands-on Preview - Crazed Battles

You can also go to the steam workshop, where you can find player-made challenges people made. Those can be very fun too!

Oh yeah, did I mention there is also a Secret faction... Ehhh... You heard nothing!

There is also a free DLC for the game, the bug DLC!
It adds many different options in the settings menu which can improve your experience with the game quite alot!

Make your own battles, punish the units for their sins and join them in their fights!
In TABS - Totally Accurate Battle Simulator!

-------------------

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator was developed by Landfall Games, which are famous for Clustertruck and Stick Fight: The Game.

It is available on Windows, Mac and Xbox.

Want to play? Get it here on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508440/Totally_Accurate_Battle_Simulator/
You can also visit the game on Landfall's website, here: https://landfall.se/totally-accurate-battle-simulator-early-access

------------------

Thanks for reading! Be honest in your votes!

 

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy