unranked rank iconabdelhay 31: 1f1e9-1f1ff emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
EarnNewsThe Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Pool Pro
By: Gamehag on September 27, 2023
(215 ratings)
The Ultimate Guide to Becoming a Pool Pro

Introduction: The game of pool, with its combination of precision, strategy, and skill, has long been a favorite pastime for players of all ages. Among the various pool games, 8 Ball Master stands out as one of the most popular and competitive versions. In this article, we'll take you through the basics and some advanced strategies of 8 Ball Master in just 50 lines, helping you become a true pool pro.

  1. Game Basics:

    • 8 Ball Master is played on a rectangular table covered with green cloth.
    • The game involves 16 balls: 1 cue ball (white), 7 striped balls, 7 solid-colored balls, and the 8-ball (black).
    • The objective is to pocket all of your designated group of balls (either stripes or solids) and then the 8-ball to win the game.

  2. The Break Shot:

    • Begin the game with a break shot, where you strike the cue ball into the racked balls.
    • The balls must be scattered and at least one ball must be pocketed.

  3. Choosing Your Group:

    • After the break, if you pocket a striped ball, you're assigned to the striped group; if a solid, you're with the solids.

  4. Potting the Balls:

    • Alternate turns with your opponent, trying to pot all of your designated group of balls.
    • If you pot the 8-ball prematurely, you lose the game.

  5. Calling Shots:

    • In some variations, you must call your shots, specifying which ball you intend to pocket and how.

  6. Safety Shots:

    • Sometimes, playing a safety shot to block your opponent can be just as important as potting your own balls.

  7. Advanced Strategies:

    • Plan your shots ahead to ensure you have an opportunity to pot the 8-ball after your last designated ball.

  8. Bank Shots:

    • Bank shots involve hitting the cue ball off the rail to pocket a ball. Mastering bank shots can be a game-changer.

  9. Combination Shots:

    • Combine the potting of one ball with a subsequent potting of another to clear the table efficiently.

  10. The 8-Ball:

    • Once all your designated balls are potted, you can aim for the 8-ball to win the game.

  11. Scratches:

    • If you pocket the cue ball or scratch, your opponent gets ball-in-hand, meaning they can place the cue ball anywhere on the table.

  12. Fouls:

    • Common fouls include failing to hit your designated group first, potting the 8-ball prematurely, or not hitting any balls on a shot.

  13. Mind Your Angles:

    • Understanding the angles of reflection off cushions is crucial for precise positioning.

  14. Practice Makes Perfect:

    • Mastering 8 Ball Master requires practice, so hone your skills at local pool halls or with friends.

  15. Online Resources:

    • There are plenty of online tutorials and video resources to improve your game.

  16. Sportsmanship:

    • Remember, sportsmanship is key. Shake hands with your opponent before and after the game.

  17. Variations:

    • Explore different variations of 8 Ball Master, like "Bar Rules" or "Call Pocket," for added fun and challenges.

  18. Join a League:

    • Consider joining a local pool league to compete with others and improve your game.

  19. The Mental Game:

    • Stay focused, stay calm, and keep your composure, as pool is as much a mental game as a physical one.

  20. Conclusion:

    • 8 Ball Master is a timeless and captivating game that rewards skill, strategy, and precision. Whether you're a casual player or aspiring pro, mastering these basics and strategies will elevate your game and bring you closer to becoming a true pool pro.

