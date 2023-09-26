Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

EarnNewsThe doom of Windows 7
By: Gamehag on September 26, 2023
(240 ratings)
The doom of Windows 7

The doom of Windows 7

In this article I'm going to express my feelings and thoughts on the end of the support of our legacy gaming OS: Windows 7.

Well... It's officially over this year.

All of us legacy gamers were very familiar with Windows 7. I'm pretty sure every single one of us have used it for not only gaming but for other reasons as well.

But sadly, like every good time, this had to end too.


AoaW9AdbD7gSeCLw7qy9NzHgdAjbQF.png

The beginning:

Microsoft ended its support for Windows 7 on an unforgiven day on January 14, 2020, many of us were still left to use the legacy system mostly due to financial or private reasons.


Since the end of the support didn’t really count as anything bad except the lack of antivirus and safety updates, we didn’t really feel the need to upgrade to the newer operating systems such as Windows 10. I still remember that many of the legacy gamers were still playing famous games on Steam or other platforms.

But as I mentioned, the time has finally come for us to put Windows 7 to eternal rest. It's officially over.



The final moments are now:

Steam has announced its end of support for Win 7, Win 8 and Win 8.1 operating systems.
This wouldn’t have been an issue if we’d still get to access steam somehow and be able to use Steam as now but without updates but unfortunately it won’t be like that.

By the end of steam’s support, Valve will completely shut the usage of Steam on any of the mentioned operating systems, meaning that we will have no access to the engine whatsoever. This will wipe every single one of the current legacy gamers out of the picture. Which is still only just a tiny amount of people (Which was around 1,5% of the whole playerbase of steam), but those were the most loyal users of Steam.

Steam logo png, Steam icon transparent png 20975559 PNG

The end of Steam wouldn’t mean the end of Windows 7 as there are still games that were using their own engines, such as War Thunder using their own system and launcher made by Gaijin, which is still accessible through Windows 7… But won’t be for long.

Gaijin and other game developers might’ve not ended their support for Windows 7 but sadly the Anti-Cheat programs will by the end of 2023.

GylSVSxAYhVer7hVkoZ0rzmTFjrZeq.png

Many of the game developers and launchers are following the example of Steam, completely forbidding players to use their engines on legacy Operating Systems.

So if you've been a legacy gamer, this is the right time to upgrade or you may completely forget gaming on your computer. Windows 7 will completely die after 2024.


Do I agree with their actions?
- No, I personally think that legacy O. Systems should be still supported even though only the minority of gamers are still using this system.
I really hope there'll be options to continue gaming on our old systems. 


Goodbye old friend, you aged well. Thank you for being with us for so long!

You may rest in peace,
Will be missed but never forgotten.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy