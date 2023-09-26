The doom of Windows 7

In this article I'm going to express my feelings and thoughts on the end of the support of our legacy gaming OS: Windows 7.



Well... It's officially over this year.

All of us legacy gamers were very familiar with Windows 7. I'm pretty sure every single one of us have used it for not only gaming but for other reasons as well.

But sadly, like every good time, this had to end too.

The beginning:

Microsoft ended its support for Windows 7 on an unforgiven day on January 14, 2020, many of us were still left to use the legacy system mostly due to financial or private reasons.

Since the end of the support didn’t really count as anything bad except the lack of antivirus and safety updates, we didn’t really feel the need to upgrade to the newer operating systems such as Windows 10. I still remember that many of the legacy gamers were still playing famous games on Steam or other platforms.

But as I mentioned, the time has finally come for us to put Windows 7 to eternal rest. It's officially over.

The final moments are now:

Steam has announced its end of support for Win 7, Win 8 and Win 8.1 operating systems.

This wouldn’t have been an issue if we’d still get to access steam somehow and be able to use Steam as now but without updates but unfortunately it won’t be like that.

By the end of steam’s support, Valve will completely shut the usage of Steam on any of the mentioned operating systems, meaning that we will have no access to the engine whatsoever. This will wipe every single one of the current legacy gamers out of the picture. Which is still only just a tiny amount of people (Which was around 1,5% of the whole playerbase of steam), but those were the most loyal users of Steam.

The end of Steam wouldn’t mean the end of Windows 7 as there are still games that were using their own engines, such as War Thunder using their own system and launcher made by Gaijin, which is still accessible through Windows 7… But won’t be for long.

Gaijin and other game developers might’ve not ended their support for Windows 7 but sadly the Anti-Cheat programs will by the end of 2023.

Many of the game developers and launchers are following the example of Steam, completely forbidding players to use their engines on legacy Operating Systems.



So if you've been a legacy gamer, this is the right time to upgrade or you may completely forget gaming on your computer. Windows 7 will completely die after 2024.





Do I agree with their actions?

- No, I personally think that legacy O. Systems should be still supported even though only the minority of gamers are still using this system.

I really hope there'll be options to continue gaming on our old systems.





Goodbye old friend, you aged well. Thank you for being with us for so long!



You may rest in peace,

Will be missed but never forgotten.

