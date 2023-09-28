ROBLOX isn't just for kids

INTRODUCTION:

Roblox is a very popular video game in which players make their own games for other players to join, players can buy Robux which is the currency of the game, it can be used to buy in-game clothing, accessories, or gamepasses made by other players. Robux can be turned into real money when a player earns a big amount of it. Roblox is often regarded as a game for kids for a reason or another, but i'm here to prove you that it is also for teens and adults.

Many people think that Roblox is a game for children only, and can't be enjoyed by teens or adults, but i think that it's not for various reasons.

ARGUMETNS:



-First of all, Roblox is a game made for everyone. Not just for kids, and can be enjoyed by adults, families etc. and can also be played with friends to have some fun with them.



-Also, in Roblox players can create experiences/games for others to play using a software called Roblox Studio, and can get Robux for making them if they sell items and stuff on their games, which can be converted into real money. And to makes these games, you have to

be skilled, because you need to code stuff, also animating, creating models as well, and much more. And these things are pretty hard for little kids to do, most Roblox developers are either teens or adults, and there's Millions of games on Roblox, and a couple of millions of them are well made, and effort was put into them.



-The games themselves are not easy for little kids, they can be challenging but really fun, detailed and unique. Some of them even have lore in them, for instance, Piggy.



-The main purpose of gaming is to have fun, either for kids or adults, and Roblox does just that, so calling it for children just based on the graphics/artstyle or the violence is simply not true.



-The game is family-friendly, yes, but it doesn't mean it's just for kids. It tries to be for everyone, including kids AND adults. So that explains the ban of inappropriate things such as bad words. Bigger range equals more players equals more money, simple.

-Roblox has a rating of Everyone 10 and up, that means it's for "Everyone" 10 years old and up. There's no limit or maximum age, like 10-16, no. So there's literally nothing stopping an adult from enjoying Roblox.



-Also this game's really creative, it lets you improve your imagination either by playing games others made, or making your own, it's not a stupid game with no purpose, no. Not only it's fun but also beneficial, even for adults.



-Plus, Roblox is a great way to relax or just lay down and have a good time, which is something a lot of adults do, or even forget problems and get distracted a little bit and just letting time flow.



-The variety in Roblox games is amazing, so adults could probably play a game that they're fine with, not all of the games/experiences on Roblox are "Childish". I don't really think there's a childish game on Roblox at all.





CONCLUSION:

In conclusion, opinions may differ, but i personally think that Roblox is a game for everyone, including adults, games don't have to be too violent or realistic to be enjoyed by adults.