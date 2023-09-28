Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
Sign in to start chatting

31

0/160

EarnNewsROBLOX isn't just for kids
By: Gamehag on September 28, 2023
(273 ratings)
ROBLOX isn't just for kids

ROBLOX isn't just for kids

INTRODUCTION:

Roblox is a very popular video game in which players make their own games for other players to join, players can buy Robux which is the currency of the game, it can be used to buy in-game clothing, accessories, or gamepasses made by other players. Robux can be turned into real money when a player earns a big amount of it. Roblox is often regarded as a game for kids for a reason or another, but i'm here to prove you that it is also for teens and adults.

Many people think that Roblox is a game for children only, and can't be enjoyed by teens or adults, but i think that it's not for various reasons.

 

  ARGUMETNS:

-First of all, Roblox is a game made for everyone. Not just for kids, and can be enjoyed by adults, families etc. and can also be played with friends to have some fun with them.

-Also, in Roblox players can create experiences/games for others to play using a software called Roblox Studio, and can get Robux for making them if they sell items and stuff on their games, which can be converted into real money. And to makes these games, you have to
be skilled, because you need to code stuff, also animating, creating models as well, and much more. And these things are pretty hard for little kids to do, most Roblox developers are either teens or adults, and there's Millions of games on Roblox, and a couple of millions of them are well made, and effort was put into them.

-The games themselves are not easy for little kids, they can be challenging but really fun, detailed and unique. Some of them even have lore in them, for instance, Piggy.

-The main purpose of gaming is to have fun, either for kids or adults, and Roblox does just that, so calling it for children just based on the graphics/artstyle or the violence is simply not true.

-The game is family-friendly, yes, but it doesn't mean it's just for kids. It tries to be for everyone, including kids AND adults. So that explains the ban of inappropriate things such as bad words. Bigger range equals more players equals more money, simple.

-Roblox has a rating of Everyone 10 and up, that means it's for "Everyone" 10 years old and up. There's no limit or maximum age, like 10-16, no. So there's literally nothing stopping an adult from enjoying Roblox.

-Also this game's really creative, it lets you improve your imagination either by playing games others made, or making your own, it's not a stupid game with no purpose, no. Not only it's fun but also beneficial, even for adults.

-Plus, Roblox is a great way to relax or just lay down and have a good time, which is something a lot of adults do, or even forget problems and get distracted a little bit and just letting time flow.

-The variety in Roblox games is amazing, so adults could probably play a game that they're fine with, not all of the games/experiences on Roblox are "Childish". I don't really think there's a childish game on Roblox at all.

                                                                               m8yhQgCfJRiGNDJwbrnIsl8o5idsPH.jpg
CONCLUSION:

In conclusion, opinions may differ, but i personally think that Roblox is a game for everyone, including adults, games don't have to be too violent or realistic to be enjoyed by adults.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy