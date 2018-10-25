The Most Underated Games Of This Generation

Each year, thousands of games are released across PS4, Xbox One, Wii U, and PC. While bigger franchises like Assassin's Creed, Mass Effect, and Resident Evil always get their fair share of attention, there are always a few games that fall behind their shadow and are left underappreciated.

Here are few of the best games you may have missed this console generation, and there's no better time to revisit these overlooked gems.



Hitman: Blood Money is one of the many games of the Hitman franchise, and released both for the sixth and seventh generations. It has unique game play with fun stealth and shooting mechanics -Sneaking behind enemy lines using disguises, using your environment and improvised tools, I mean who doesn't find this addicting? Guns are both satisfying to shoot and realistic, having recoil and realistic reload animations. Very open ended. You can do any mission in any way you see fit. Something sorely lacking in modern games. Massive replay ability due to all of the above. Decent or serviceable story. It's at least better then 99.9% of most video game stories, and not offensively bad.Sunset Overdrive felt like a roaring return to form for Insomniac Games when it came out in 2014. Taking the studio’s trademark humor and crazy weapon designs and setting them loose in a colorful, stylish open world made for one of the Xbox One’s best exclusives to date. More than anything, the game nails a sense of cohesion in its gameplay, offering bonuses to players who can stay on the move while stylishly juggling traversal and combat as they make their way across its colorful playground, similar to Jet Set Radio or Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.The fast take downs and sieges of enemy weapons and narrowly escaping risky situations are definitely the strong points to this game; along with the art might I add. And although I can agree with some skeptics, the plot could use some thickening, I don’t think it’s a reason to skip out on this great game entirely. With Mirror’s Edge 2 also being such a good game and having realistic graphics, would recommend to add it to your collection along with the first part. The Oculus Rift support Would be a great addition to the gameplay experience.Baten Kaitos is one of the best JRPGs of the Nintendo GameCube, a gem that didn't sell as much as it should have. This prevented its prequel, Baten Kaitos Origins, to reach Europe. Thus, a great portion of the world missed both the game and its soundtrack. A masterpiece created by one of the most talented composers of the industry, Motoi Sakuraba.Motoi Sakuraba has worked in many games, including Dark Souls, Tales of or Star Ocean, among many others. However, this soundtrack stands above all of them for many reasons: its quality, depth and, most importantly, personal involvement.Beyond Good and Evil is a truly remarkable experience. Its completely unique concept and gameplay are both fun and intuitive. It's rare that a developer takes the risk to develop something entirely new. But Ubisoft, known for bending the bar in games like Prince of Persia and Rayman, allowed their internal studio to create a fabulous experience that is marred only by a somewhat trial and error format and it's short and linear, albeit excellent, story. It is highly underappreciated while having a great gameplay and music, the game is built on a gripping story and has a original style to it. Beyond Good & Evil are making a comback with its second installation coming probably dropping out next year.The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a narratively accomplished first-person adventure game. With tones reminiscent of Twin Peaks or The X-Files, players are put in the role of a paranormal investigator searching for a child missing under strange circumstances. A highlight of the game is its investigative sequences, which see players investigating locations for clues as to what happened there, and piecing the evidence together to progress the narrative. It’s one of the better adventure games of the last few years and deserves to be appreciated by more players.







