The Colonists - PC Review

You can get The Colonists on Steam or GOG. I suggest you to buy it on Steam as it's cheaper.





General information





In The Colonists, you'll lead a team of adorable robots who have escaped from Earth and are looking for some planet/galaxy where they can start a new home - away from Earth and humans as far as possible. The robots you're going to lead are all actually designed to simulate human colonies, so they will need everything a human would need which includes food, energy and various other resources.

In The Colonists you'll have to harvest natural resources, you'll have to control food production, you'll have to discover new lands and research new technologies. Actually, the main goal of this game is resource management as these resources are used to build additional buildings and perform research which you need for the evolution, for the entrance into the New Age.

The Colonists have three different Ages and each one is unique by something, which means you're definitely going to enjoy each one as each one brings a different experience. To advance through these three different Ages you'll have to build infrastructure for your robots.







The Colonists is a game that will bring you war after the two introductory levels, and that is just something unbelievable since even the building type would be enough. You're not the only one who's looking for a new planet, there are many others and you'll need to destroy them. You'll need to destroy other colonies on the planet you've chosen to land on as you can take control over their territory once they're destroyed. It's not like you have to war and destroy, you can choose your path, whether you want to go through peaceful mode or you want to war.

The Combat in this game is not one of these classical combats in RTS games. You won't control your units directly, you're actually going to build attack towers.





Graphic Details, Sound & Performance