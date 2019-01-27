Ring Of Elysium - Better than PUBG?

The game also looks very good, and features way better optimization and performance (due to it's netcode) compared to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It also only takes up 5GB of space, but the most important thing is that's it's free. Yes, you heard that right - a game comparable if not better than Steam's most popular title is free to play and accessible to anyone right now. Or at least that is, if you have internet and a half-decent computer. The gameplay is fast-paced due to it's smaller map size, but it has destructible environment.
You can also choose from a few kits - the coolest one in my opinion being the hiker, as he can climb up steep hills using blades. Pretty neat, huh?
You can also ski with the snowboard if you so choose, or make a lot of sound with the cars and snowmobiles. The coolest thing about the game, in my opinion, is that the helicopter in the final zones is not just for one person - it can board up to 4 people, you just need to make it up the rope. The toughest part, of course, is getting to the helicopter and getting into it.
Finalisation: I recommend to try out Ring Of Elysium more than a little, especially since it's free. Whether this is your first BR title or not, you will still certainly find it enjoyable - even more so if you have a bad computer. It still has some cons, especially directing the player to where the shots are coming from, but all in all it's definitely an enjoyable experience. It is also highly advised to play in squads or at least duos, as that, as with most games, makes it all the more enjoyable.
My rating: 8.2/10.
If I'd have to choose between ROE and PUBG, I'd go with ROE, as it has many things going well for them and is getting constant updates, which I can't say about PUBG, which I would rate 7.2-7.6.
Thank you for reading my article. I know it was short, but there's not much to be said about the game, except that it's simply superior to PUBG. Also, this is purely my opinion and you are free to express it in the comments.
All credit to the screenshot authors.