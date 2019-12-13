The best games for PC 2018

A computer is an ideal tool for work, but it also works great as a source of entertainment. PC games enjoy constant interest. We've prepared a ranking of the best titles especially for you. Check which games created in 2018 are worth playing!

BATTLEFIELD V is a game which can definitely be called a bestseller. DICE studio is responsible for developing this part and the whole series. The realities of this shooter were set in the time of the Second World War. The game doesn’t correspond with real events, but presents its own vision of the conflict and approaches it casually, showing players less known places and events. Battlefield V is a first-person perspective game. During the gameplay, the player takes part in great battles using a very extensive range of weapons. Some of the guns are very well known historically, others are rare prototypes. Several War Stories are available to users as part of the fusion story. It's a game which draws you in for hours.

FORZA HORIZON 4 is a treat for fans and enthusiasts of four-wheeled vehicles. This is the fourth part of the cult series of racing games characterized by an open world. The fourth part moves us to Great Britain, where we can fight for victory racing in one of 450 vehicles. Playground Games studio is responsible for the creation of the game. Besides classic forms of racing, the player can take part in another competitive forms, e.g. time trials or very spectacular events during which you can fight for victory against other vehicles - even motorcycles or planes. The seasons change weekly, which has a significant impact on the route and difficulty of the game - for example, wet asphalt in Autumn has a huge impact on wheel grip.

Assassin’s Creed: ODYSSEY is the 10th part of the iconic sandbox series. The game took a very strong turn towards RPG, which distinguishes it from previous parts. The plot of the games begins in 431 BC, so it refers to very spectacular times and this makes the game special. It is non-linear in its own way. The player must make various decisions which affect the development of the game and its ending. It has no impact on the fate of the world, but it affects close reality. The plot axis is the fictitious conflict between Assassins and Templars. Ubisoft's internal studio is responsible for creating the title.

FARMING SIMULATOR 19 is a treat for fans of agriculture and various simulators. The player takes on the role of a farmer and his character’s task is ... Nothing but working on a farm. The game can definitely calm you down with its idyllic atmosphere! The player can use two fairly wide open locations and some new elements: crops, items, vehicles or animals. Many surprising improvements have been introduced, for example in this part we can influence the appearance of our farmer. The character was also equipped with a mechanism of fatigue, which forces night sleep. If you want to find out if traditional rural life is for you, start with Farming Simulator 19. The game was created by GIANTS Software studio.

THE FOREST will appeal to all horror fans. SKS Games studio and Endnight Games studio are responsible for creating this game. The player takes on the role of a man, who survived a plane crash. He must try to survive, but it is not an easy task. It is not enough to build a shelter and stock up on food. On the island dangerous mutants-cannibals live and they are hidden in the jungle. The game contains stealth elements, which are worth using when we want to survive. The gameplay is very atmospheric and the atmosphere of prevailing in it sharpens your sensen. Will you dare to play?

FAR CRY 5 is the fifth part of the FPP shooter series. Ubisoft Montreal studio is responsible for creating the game. The realities of the game take us to Montana in the United States. The player takes the role of a policeman or policewoman and his task is to work out the dangerous religious sect.The game offers an open, vast world. Different vehicles play a big role here, making it easier to move. The game can be completed alone or in cooperation with other users. The visual setting deserves special attention, it is really impressive!

SHADOW OF TOMB RAIDER is another part of the iconic series. 2018 is full of new versions of best-selling titles! The new Tomb Raider is an action adventure game. Nixxes software is responsible for creating it. In this part, the eponymous character goes to Latin America, and her tasks include, first and foremost, discovering the secrets of the Order of the Trinity and the research which her father conducted. The game is very spectacular, it emphasizes the exploitation of the local world. An important role in this part of the game is played by the jungle enviroment. Lara can acquire there many new and practical skills.

FIFA 19 is a football simulator. The game was created bythe EA Sports studio. The game includes a solo and multiplayer mode. In this part, the importance of tactics on the pitch has been developed quite significantly, thanks to which matches have gained a completely new dimension. The graphic design is very realistic and focused on a faithful representation of reality.

ASHEN is a game which has an unique atmosphere. The story was set in a world without a sun, where the only source of light are erupting volcanoes. This is a non-linear game of the action RPG genre. The title was prepared by the independent studio Aurora44 from New Zealand. The player takes the role of a wanderer who is looking for his place in this harsh world. Because it is hard to find what can be called home, interpersonal relationships play a huge role here. There are rules in the game like in real life - often we intuitively have to decide who we can trust and who better to avoid. One thing is certain - the player cannot cope with the creation of a settlement by himself.

HITMAN 2 is an action game created by IO Interactive Studio. The player takes the role of Agent 47 and his tasks include primarily tracking the "secret client" and breaking his criminal contacts. The game offers very interesting modes which allow you to spend countless hours with it! The action in the game is seen in the third-person perspective mode. Nothing stands in the way of eliminating enemies through open combat, but the gameplay offers sophisticated and interesting combat modes, e.g. you can dress up as someone else and poison your opponent, for example.