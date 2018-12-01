Test: Assassin's Creed Rebellion

mobile

Assassin's Creed Rebellion: A free to playgame as good as frustratingWith its mobile experience on Assassin's Creed Pirates and Identity, Ubisoft is back with Assassin's Creed Rebellion. This new adventure on iOS and Android follows the concepts of Fallout Shelter by mixing a dose of puzzle and action, just to offer reflection and management in a box of the most beautiful effect. Let's try to know if the work holds the road, in the long run.Assassin's Creed Rebellion takes you to Assassin's Creed, the epitome of Spanish Aguilar de Nerha, in the 15th century. In this Spain marked by the colonial expansion, the life of the Assassins is difficult because they are tracked by the power, particularly religious, which was very early infiltrated by the Knights Templar. It is therefore up to you to form a brotherhood capable of saving the kingdom from corruption and the hidden agenda of its leaders.As a player, your first task will be to forge teams of fighters of various types, who will go on various missions to bring back resources and DNA fragments, an essential ingredient for inviting newIf players are now accustomed to this basic management aspect, which is found in both a Fallout Shelter and a mobileThe rooms offer different configurations, sometimes highlighting the direct confrontations, sometimes the stealthy approach through verticality or hiding. On this type of scenario, it's up to you to decide if you send your assassin to spend his few assassination tokens on enemies, knowing that he can also use his stealth token.if he has this type of skills. At first glance, these features will become more complex over the course of the missions and it will sometimes be crucial to look for one style rather than another. Rest assured, if you lose a mission, it will be very easy to recount without having to wait for your troops to resume their health. Each assassin is different, and has a unique skill: it issoldiersBetween each mission, it is obviously possible to return to the headquarters of the Brotherhood. In doing so, our soldiers treat themselves in the infirmary, go about their business and can be placed in different rooms to produce resources internally or train yourIn addition to his skills, each of your assassins has the equipment to craft, in order to be more effective in the field, which will occupy a lot of your troops at headquarters, responsible for forging for each unit three elements equipment. However, it is the own statistics of your soldiers that ultimately matter most. Their "power level", a sort of index that aggregates all statistics, defines your ability to go on the field on various missions. The mount will force you to put in mode "training" very regularly your assassins, which will climb thus level and will be able to take part in the highest missions. To further evolve their power, it will be essential to go in search of DNA fragments (through the missions of Heritage) to promote your troops and earn them stars of mastery.And if the first hours of Rebellion are done very quickly, chaining clashes and rolling on the missions, the following are much more strained and will systematically impose important phases of relentlessness, farm , grind : call as you wish but the result is the same: you will be unable to progress "naturally" with fluidity once you have crossed the second region. From this moment, which represents only the second step, on five, in your achievement of the title, you will drool and make you regularly stop by tasks whose advised level of power is systematically well above yours. Once the player hung, the free to play embarks then in repetitive routines that will be your day for days before pretending to participate in a new mission scenario, artificially inflated difficulty.Assassin's Creed Rebellion is a smart free-to-play, beautiful and fun to discover. However, its progression curve suffers a lot of artificial difficulty peaks that force the player to do very regularly the same actions, for days, in order to hope to advance in the story. Despite these concerns, it offers players original gameplay and content that is very complete, even if the key to access the latter requires a very regular farm.