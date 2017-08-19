tijnestein
tijnestein
Gem217
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem223
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,270
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem10
Justin Böning
Justin Böning
Gem35
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem343
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem50
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem30
bpedder79
bpedder79
Gem57
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem189
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem770
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Arthur Santos
Arthur Santos
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Rain

Gem221

adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: catKISS emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
Sign in to start chatting

48

0/160

EarnNewsTerraria
By: Gamehag on August 19, 2017
(45 ratings)
Terraria

Terraria

Terraria.
So.. a lots of people thinks this game is just a minecraft copy.. Theese people wrong, this is a 2D action-adventure single and multyplayer sandbox survival game developed by Re-Logic.

The game released in may 2011 and has since been released for various other platforms and devices.

The game avilable on steam for 10$ 
Link: http://store.steampowered.com/app/105600/Terraria

 In the game the player starts with 3 default items. A copper shortsword to fight, A copper axe for woodcutting and A copper pickaxe to mine. Many resources, and ores can be found while mining or exploring the underground caves.

The player uses resources to craft new items and equipments at an appropriate crafting station for that recipe, he/she can fight against enemies with swords, bows, guns, magic spells, and other weapons.

The game have many different enemies in Terraria like slimes, zombies and demon eyes.

When the player start the game he is in normal mode but when he kills the Wall of Flesh the world is turn to hardmode. (Wall of Flesh is a boss what u can summon in the hell with a guide voodoo doll).

After the player killed the Wall of Flesh it will throw a Pwnhammer, with that u can destroy demon,crimson altars what will bless the world with more powerful ores like palladium/cobaltmythril/orichalium and adamantite/titanium. The player in hardmode have to fight with harder enemies and have to find/make better weapons,equipments.
When the player get the best weapons and equipments he have to kill the lunatic cultist then the 4 pillars and the last boss in the game the moon lord.. After the player killed it he/she can make/get the best weapons and equipments in the game.



enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Terraria