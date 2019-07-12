Introduction
Teamfight Tactics is a round based strategy game where you and seven other people race to build a powerful team and be the last person standing. The game-mode is inside League of Legends which is developed by Riot Games. This is a League of Legends style take on the popular "DotA Auto Chess".How do you play it?
Gameplay
Teamfight Tactics has only multiplayer game-modes with ranked coming later. Since there isn't an AI mode or a practice mode you can only practice versus actual players. If you want to practice you can also invite 7 other people or friends you know to play and practice their skills with you. After getting the hang of it and ranked game-modes release you try and see how good you actually are in Teamfight Tactics.
Ranked
At this very moment there isn't a ranked game-mode but Riot Games is working hard on it to release as soon as possible. The ranks will be the same as in regular League of Legends put the points gain and loss will be higher and the end of the season rewards will be different.
Little Legends
Little Legends resemble your avatar in Teamfight Tactics. e fashionable and choose the one that suits you! Players get a starter Legend for free but if you want the rest you need to buy Little Legend Eggs from the shop for Riot Points. Each Little Legend has 3 stages except the starting Legend the River Spirit.
Conclusion
After the release of Teamfight Tactics it has became a lot more popular than regular League of Legends that it has even been #1 game with most live viewers on Twitch. Riot Games has a lot of plans to further develop this game-mode and evolve it to a whole new scale. I've played this game-mode for 1 hour and I'm already addicted to it so i recommend you to try it as well!