Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsDo Not Feed The Monkeys Review
By: Gamehag on July 15, 2019
(87 ratings)
Do Not Feed The Monkeys Review

Do Not Feed The Monkeys Review

 I recently finished this little game called Do Not Feed the Monkeys , it has 3 endings and a very unique way of playing. This is a puzzle type game but is not the usual find the object or solve the case , no , this game wants you to find out what's happening in a situation and you have to figure out on your own what to do. I have already a few hours and i was able to play most of the possibilities. Now i'm going to talk about the story behind the game , the gameplay and what do i think about this game.
Disclaimer :The game contains some nudity but not to much and if you don't search for it you won't find anything.

                                                                                                              Image result for do not feed the monkeys

   Story

   The story is very simple , you were accepted in this secret club , this club wants you to buy new cameras every week , if you don't is game over.The cameras are called cages and also make sure that you won't die from hunger or health problems. The club names the peoples you see "monkeys" and they also ask from time to time questions about the cages like: "What's the name of the monkey from cage 1?" , etc. Along the way you learn a lot about the persons you watch , you can chose to blackmail them or report them , every action has consequences.
                                  Related image

Gameplay

  The game is played using the mouse , in order to move around the house you just slide the mouse in that direction (left/right). To interact with the objects you can left click on them.
The first thing you need to know is how to survive , to eat , sleep then earn money , after that you need to solve the cages , there are a few cages that you can't interact with , you can only watch them and do nothing.
  Hunger: In the game you have to make sure that you won't die from hunger , there are 2 ways to gain food , pay for fast food or go buy groceries , if you go for groceries you lose on hour but if you buy fast food you need to wait 1 hours until arrives if you don't answer the door he delivery guy will leave you a note and you receive the money back.
  Money: The easiest way to earn money is by doing jobs , you only lose time. You can earn money by blackmailing monkeys , helping monkeys , answering to the club's questions.
  Cages: In order to solve a cage you have to find clues , you can pick up keywords from conversations , these conversations take place always at the same hours everyday. You also need to search on the internet for more information about something , for example on a cage if you search the words: "cotton princess" and "actress" you will find valuable information about a cage.
                                   Image result for do not feed the monkeys
  The Plant: In the second day you have the option to take the plant from the church of  the holy butcher, Billy Bob . The plant grows only when you do good , if you blackmail or are a bad person in general the plant won'r grow.
  Level up: Every week you have to level up , in order to do that you have to buy cages , each cages costs 50$ and it opens after a few hours.
  Recording/Night Vision: You can unlock recording on the first day , it can be used for blackmail or selling it to the mass media for money. The Night Vision can be unlocked on the next level and is used in a few dark cages.
  The fast ending:  You can finish the game in under 10s if you uninstall the app , this will grant you the achievement called "Colobus express".
                           Image result for do not feed the monkeys

Review of the game

  In my opinion the game is worth it if you are bored and you don't really have what to do with 12€ , but i recommend you wait for a sale. This game is really fun and has lots of ways to be played , there are lots of achievements and scenarios and i tried doing as many as possible. I like the graphics , very similar with Papers Please but with a lot more going on. Sadly you don't have the option to save where you want , the game automatically  saves when you level up  so is more like a checkpoint then a save but overall the game is great and if you have the opportunity to try it you should.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy