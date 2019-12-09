Surviv.io - Part 1 - The Basics & Modes

Hello people at Gamehag! Today, I'm going to be talking about a popular game that is 2 years old on the internet, Surviv.io. Keep in mind that this is my second article on Gamehag and if you have any feedback on it, please write it on the comment section. Anyway without further or do, let's talk about the game shall we?

What is Surviv.io?

Gameplay:

Modes and Events:

Desert: Now you may be wondering what this mode is about, and it's actually pretty simple. During a normal match in the game, there's a rare flare gun that you can get which sends down an airdrop that contains many rare items and weapons. In this mode however, flare guns aren't that rare at all! In fact, they are pretty common. Airdrops will appear all over the island and you might want to be careful in case you have 4 flare guns and your in the middle of a town with 23 people. RUN!

50v50: Yep. Like the name says, this mode has two sides, each with 50 players. If your lucky enough, you will be selected as the leader, lieutenant, marksman, or medic which are all randomly selected after the game starts. If your selected as one of those people, you will receive unique weapons and abilities which can help your team win. After a certain amount of time, airstrikes will fall down which can be devastating and kill many people at once! WATCH OUT!

Woods & Costumes: Now this is probably one of my favorite modes in the game. (Too bad it only happens once on Halloween...) Everything in this mode is the same as a regular match except the fact that it's dark out and there are pumpkins scattered around the island. If you find one, you will need to break it in order to receive a costume. The costumes in this mode are decorations and furniture that appear in normal matches. So, you can be anything you want from a big tree to an explosive barrel that allows you to sacrifice your life in exchange for a couple of kills from players. Now that's what I call a fun mode!

Winter: This mode is going to come out soon since it's December, (obviously!) but let me just tell you about it before it comes out so you can prepare yourself for that snow... Like with the costumes, this event is the same as a regular match except for one thing, snowballs. If your lucky to find a couple, you can hit someone with it. It won't do a lot of damage to them, but it allows them to drop one random item or weapon from their inventory. So in theory, if you throw a snowball at someone with an insanely rare weapon, you can steal that weapon from them and kill them! SNOWBALL FIGHT!

Class Warfare: This limited time event is still available now, so play it before it's gone forever! Wait wait wait, I should probably tell you information about it before letting you play it. Ok, so this mode is actually pretty different from a regular match. In fact, it shouldn't be battle royale anymore! There are 5 classes to chose from: Scout, Sniper, Medic, Demo, Assault, and Tank. All of them are different and each class has two unique abilities that allows you to crush your enemies. Feel free to switch classes between rounds and the possibilities are endless for you to play as!

Clothing and Survivr Pass:

Conclusion:

