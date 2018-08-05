SUPERHOT - PC Review

string_nolr510
string_nolr510
Gem35
葉航
葉航
Gem50
葉航
葉航
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

EarnNewsSUPERHOT - PC Review
By: Gamehag on August 5, 2018
(16 ratings)
SUPERHOT - PC Review

SUPERHOT - PC Review

SUPERHOT is the first person shooter where time moves only when you move. It's developed by SUPERHOT Team and released on 25 Feb, 2016.


SUPERHOT is a fresh game which has an innovative concept, It actually brings real life into an FPS genre and that's what we want nowadays. Unfortunately, it currently costs 22,99€ on steam, which is too much for a game that can be finished in 3-4 hours, so hurry up and buy it while it's still on sale, you can get it for just 11,49€!

The first time I played this game, I was truly focused(It's usually hard to focus on games nowadays, at least for me) as I revealed all of the easter eggs which are scattered throughout the game, the secrets behind this game. Yeah, that's interesting, am I right? As you discover them, you learn more about the game, although most answers you receive ask more questions than they answer.

Graphic details are actually pretty good although you can only meet three colours: red, black and white. Performance is also pretty good, the game goes smoothly due to its minimalist design. 



Gameplay? Let's talk about it.
Earlier levels are actually easy to bet on your first try, the game very quickly moves to a point which will challenge you and you will actually take a few tries to finish it. Since ammunition is not unlimited, you are going to run out of bullets a lot of times, so you will have to conserve it as best as you can while you try to find a new gun. Dodging is just incredible and challenging in this game, and you actually have to do it if you don't want to be instant dead as every punch or bullet actually kills you. Best way to dodge is engaging in a slow dance-like movement, carefully sidestepping bullets and killing enemies before they can attack. The game is that challenging you can't even look around, you can't even aim at an enemy without giving another one time to shoot. 

What can I say about the story... Well, I can tell a lot, but I can't say enough since the game is going to finish while I write. Nevermind, let me try. On the bright side, SUPERHOT's story is an interesting, original idea, quite involving but you don't have enough of it. When the story starts to seemingly expand, the game ends. 

There is actually one more sad part of the game, soundtrack... SUPERHOT actually doesn't have the soundtrack at all. Can you believe me? I actually wouldn't believe you if you say me 10 years ago that game in 2018y. won't have a soundtrack. 




We have come to the part of rating the game. After all, SUPERHOT is an actually interesting game that will give you some funny moments for a short time. It's overpriced, so don't buy it from steam unless it's on the sale. As I already said, you should hurry and get it while it has a 50% discount. My rate is 8/10, since this is a game that brings something new to the dead FPS genre, and I recommend it to you. Thank you for reading :)

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy