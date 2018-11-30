At Sunset Overdrive everything is like a joke. From the design of the atmosphere and the atmosphere of the game to the design of the characters, campaigns and specific capabilities of the player and weapons in the game and even the story. Of course, the storyline has an interesting narrative and is different from other games. You generally have to fight with zombie creatures and protect yourself against them.In 2027, a company called FizzCo celebrates the launch of the EnergyCell Delirium XT Energy Generating Drinks. These drinks will be addressed later in the game called OverCharge. Summary The main character of the game, which does not have a special name, is among the few who do not use this drink and stay healthy. The main character of the game, which is a FizzCo caretaker, now has to fight with a mutant fist and save himself and other survivors.Sunset Overdrive is a quick game! It's really difficult to describe this speed! You should always run, jump and shoot, and do not rest for a moment for the main personality of the game, which is called Player, which is totally in conflict with the games that are based on the Caveguy. Basically Sunset Overdrive is a different game, and finding a game that looks like Sunset Overdrive is a tough task. Though Sunset Overdrive is a third-person shooter.Mutant finds will not be just your enemies. The task team also comes in some stages and will make the trouble for the player. Unlike the findings of the muffle, the police use the gun, which is why it is a bit harder to deal with them in some ways. Perhaps Sunset Overdrive is one of those games that at first glance looks like a kid, but it's not! In general, Sunset Overdrive is not a tough game, provided you know the rules. So is merely a "game" and has rules for itself, rules that if you observe, the player can easily reach the final stage of the game.At the beginning, you can not change the Player's dress, and you should wear the FizzCo for the first hour of the game, but after meeting with Sam, you can change your clothes and buy a new outfit. Play clothes are never free and you have to pay for them. In turn, the process of receiving money is interesting, generally, the main missions of the game do not help you financially, so you have to spend more in the playing field and hoping to make money by shooting and destroying different boxes. Boxes of course, of course, do not give you money, you can use them to get health and ammo.Your attacks are carried out on enemies either through cold weapons or hot. In the case of hot weapons that have not been solved, you should be able to keep pace and be on the cables, rails and protectors, and shoot the findings. In the case of cold weapons, the discussion is a bit different, and you have to approach enemies so that you can hit a shot. Also, if you want to hit the enemy more powerful than normal, you can jump first and then do it.Your weapons are also different, and you can upgrade them and replace them. There's a person who can sell you weapons at your base and alongside Floyd. Obviously, to buy any weapon, you must first pay for it, here the importance of the sub-steps is determined. In other games, you have to pay the seller to buy the gun, but at Sunset Overdrive, he will ask you for energy instead of money. The best way to get these drinks is to perform the main stages and sub-steps of the game. In addition to these, you can also make some drinks by killing ODs. Also, in boxes that are found in the game environment, you also sometimes get a drink.In the sound and music section, Sunset Overdrive has worked well. Especially the sound of some characters, such as the Black Flood, speaks with a nice American accent. When something explodes, the sound effects of the explosion are perfect, as well as other methods of testing the sound conditions of the game can be noted breaking the glasses.Forgive me that my English is not good. I try to explain you every day better.Enjoy.