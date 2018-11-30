Everything you need to know about Horizon Zero Dawn

January is often the month when gamers are ready to launch new games in the year, but this month with the launch of some great games like Gravity Rush 2، Yakuza And Resident Evil 7 Began with the release of Nioh It's over by 2017, it's a very good year for gamers, especially for PlayStation 4 players.

In February, it also saw the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn Are. New, beautiful and bold new game of Guerrilla Games studio, Is by far the best PlayStation 4 game and even the best game of the year. The game was originally scheduled for release in 2016, but the Guerrilla Games studio It decided to stop supplying it by 2017, so the final product would be offered with the slightest disadvantages. A decision made with Sony's approval and support to prove once again that the company is one of the best publishers in the world of video games. Horizon Zero Dawn game With the display of a post-post-world world in which humans became a tribal creature and robotic dinosaurs, they stared at all their eyes.

Now that the game Horizon Zero dawn Officially on the PS4 Pro website Buyable, look at the game together and become more familiar with it.

First question: Horizon Zero Dawn What is?

Horizon Zero Dawn A third-person action adventure game by the Guerrilla Games studio It's made the first game after the Kill zone series Is.

The studio spent more than a decade making Kill zone shooter a bold move, go for an open-world game and experience the new Horizon Zero Dawn game.Has gone through. Sony has also fully supported the studio, leaving the studio completely open to alive its ideas. Build the game Horizon Zero Dawn, Since 2011, under the direction of John Gonzalez, as the author of the game, and has been released after several delays.

The second question: The story of Horizon Zero Dawn What is?

For many years, the next generation has not dominated the top of the food chain. Horizon Zero Dawn game It shows the world occupied by the huge and dangerous robots, and their existence played a major role in Horizon Zero Dawn's story.has it. Guerrilla Games Studio So far, it has been successful in keeping the story of your game, and it's best to experience the game itself and uncover the secret of its story.

The game is defined from the perspective of its hero, the plum, a new member of Sony's symbolic heroes and video games. Lance Reddick, the actor of the series Fringe، The Wire And John Wick, As a voice in the game.

Question 3: How is the game play?

Horizon Zero Dawn game, Has a lot of elements from games like Far Cry، The Witcher 3، Middle-Earth: Shadow of MordorLike other Open-World Role-Playing games, it features features like selection of dialogues, side missions and skill trees.

What caused the game Horizon Zero Dawn, A unique and unique game, the post-post-apocalyptic world that is beautifully decorated by the Decima engine Depicted. Also, we should not forget our hero.

Plum, a new PlayStation icon

The plumage, dubbed by Ashley Burch, featuring a Dutch actress, Hannah Hokestra, a stiff and hairy horizons starring Horizon Zero DawnInspired by the characters of Igrit, it was created in the collection of Game of Thrones. The game's editor-in-chief, John Gonzalez, is sure that the plum will communicate with the audience:

We focused on building the best possible characters. We will not look at Plum, as the female hero selling the game. We believe that he will be popular because he has been well-paid, and so far, many of these characters have been welcomed.

A vast and beautiful world

The Open World Games Horizon Zero Dawn, Has earned the cries of critics and gamers, and even other gamers.

The world of Horizon Zero Dawn Not only does it make you roam around for hours, but it's the whole style of Open One's single-player games.

Prunes in the game Horizon Zero Dawn Can climb the rocks and look at the surrounding environment, or hide in the long grass and follow the giant robots. He can trap a place in the game environment and drag his enemies towards these traps. In the game, there are a variety of strategies available to deal with any situation available, and the game play is very deep and at the same time fun.

In making the game environment, the Guerrilla Games studio From the Decima EngineIt uses dynamic processing and rendering the world of play and its various aspects including wildlife, effects, sounds and game play elements. This engine is already in the making of Kill zone games Which was technically one of the best franchises in the PlayStation Console.

Yap Van Moose from the Guerrilla Games studio States that the graphic design process of the Horizon Zero Dawn game Works around the gamer and his actions. This process is not limited to the construction of trees and rocks, and creates the game environment in full, with all the effects, sounds, and game play.

Horizon Zero Dawn game engineIt's so powerful that Hideo Kojima has decided to make it in his new game, Death Stranding The future of PlayStation's exclusive games is very clear with this engine.







No news from multiplayer

Like the makers of the game The Witcher 3, Guerrilla Games studio It also focuses on building a great single player game, and so the multiplayer is not considered for the game.

The studio said about its decision not to build the multiplayer segment:

"There are a lot of questions why we did not design the multiplayer part for the game. The fact is, we are building a completely new game. For the first time in the past ten years, we've been building a new franchise, and our goal is to provide a unique experience to the gamer. When you, as a plum, a strong character, the hero of the story and the main star of the game, are busy fighting giant creatures, what happens if we add the multiplayer section? Do you want to play in the multiplayer as a sub-character? Is this a pleasure too? "

PlayStation support 4 Pro

Do not doubt that the game Horizon Zero dawn On the PlayStation console 4 It will be very beautiful, but if you have a TV 4K With HDR capability The quality and the true beauty of it in the PlayStation console 4 You'll see Peru

Of course playing on TVs 1080p will also run well in high quality. This game is on the PlayStation console 4 Pro uses high-quality super smoking and anti-aliasing, resulting in rendering at very high resolution and then 1080p And you'll see more smoother and more beautiful images.

On TVs 4K, Play the resolution 2160p check board And results in beautiful, fluid and detailed images, such as a seamless clothing line, leaves spread on the ground, and branches that are farther away from the wind by the wind.

Also, like other good titles of the eighth generation, in the game Horizon Zero Dawn, There will be no news of in-app purchases. An attractive feature that we hope other gamers and publishers also follow and know that a good game does not need to buy different and unnecessary packages.

Another positive point about the game Horizon Zero Dawn The update is the first day, unlike many first-class titles, it has a relatively small volume and only 250 MB! Final Fantasy XV's Day One, More than 8 gigabytes.

So far the studio is Guerrilla Games a word about extension packs or Season Pass To play Horizon Zero Dawn Has not been Game director Matisse Di Young said that at the moment, the studio's sole attention is the perfect presentation of the game and will be discussed after it's release.

The game is played by the American Digital Entertainment Ratings Organization, a T age And is recommended to people over 13 years old to show scenes of fighting robotic creatures and hunting, as well as some inappropriate references.

Horizon Zero Dawn game Has a Collector's Edition It will be the original game with a special metal cover and a 48-page book called The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn.We will be featured by the company Dark Horse Comic signed. Also, this pack will contain several special items inside the game. The price of this version is $ 120.