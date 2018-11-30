Review with Visty > The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between



The title of The Gardens Between , created by independent company " The Voxel Agents " , is a two-hour riddle game that can become one of the best short-lived experiences you've ever seen. Although there is no specific complexity in game elements , it is able to make you entertain and do nothing for the next two hours , except for the image you see on the monitor.

In terms of storytelling, there is really not much to say , because if I want to talk about it , then everything can be revealed and you can not get the best possible experience from the game. In short , the story starts from where two intimate friends , Arina and Frant , sit in their own tree house, and suddenly a strange thing happens; with the appearance of a luminous object , these two friends are transmitted to another world , a world where water it has taken it all. In the meantime, there are several small islands that Arina and Frant have to cross the islands with a variety of riddles. Each island has different shapes and shapes, and by solving its riddles, new clues will be captured by the story. It does not take long for you to know what has happened and why you have come across this world.

There is no dialogue! The only sound you hear during the game is the beautiful music that is in harmony with what you see. Although there is no need for dialogue at all , one can only observe everything by watching; the signs that each of these friends give each other at each other, taking each other at some stage and other details that are beautifully depicted , expresses the sincerest relationship of Arina and Frant and their story makes them several times more enjoyable.



In addition , the team is so skilled that it has been able to display the characteristics of the two characters to the audience without putting a dialogue in the game. From the very early moments you can see that Arina is daring and adventurous , while Frant is a little shy and cautious.



The player does not control any of the characters , and his only task is to push the time back. Yes , it returns with a time button and moves forward with another button. This mechanism is a unique feature that has never been seen in another game and creates a lovely gameplay style. This time-shifting system combines well with the riddles and makes them more attractive, to a point where, after solving some of them , a glinting smile will sit on your lips.





The riddles are superbly designed and innovative, and as I said , their combination with the time shift system makes them unique. All puzzles , along with other elements in the game , follow a certain rule and have a series of rules. This feature organizes the gameplay and reduces the likelihood of confusion or misleading players for a long time while solving game problems.



However, it is unfortunate that sometimes riddles are easy and do not put a lot of challenge ahead of you. Perhaps with one or two times back and forth , the answer will come , which will make the two-hour experience a bit shorter.

When you enter the main menu , the first thing that catches your attention is music and game sounding. The sound effects are all graceful and lovely and you will never get tired of listening to them. In addition , music, with the simplicity and lack of sophisticated notes , perfectly transfers the feelings to the player. The fact that music can play with your emotions and affect you is very important , and fortunately The Gardens Between has the ability to do this.

Graphic and modeling the title of The Gardens Between is compelling and there is no negative point. In other words , the game is visually beautiful and has an interesting artistic design, but it is not something that has previously been seen in other independent titles. Although it does not expect a lot of graphics from an independent game. In any case, the choice of the Unity engine to make this game was the right decision. The engine is simple and, despite being not very powerful , it has the ability to create models and impressive image effects.

You can finish the title of The Gardens Between with one sitting and playing! perhaps this is a bit disappointing , but it is not something that reduces the attractiveness of the game. With one or two minor technical issues , this title is one of the best independent games released in the last few years and proves that sometimes independent titles are much more intriguing than the great games.



