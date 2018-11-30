Review with Visty > Flipping Death

Flipping Death



The story begins when a young girl named Penny decides to go to town with her boyfriend Elliot after being fired by her boss. With the darkening of the air and the observation of a strange object on the road , their path deviates and they are forced to follow the path. Meanwhile , Penny falls in a hole , causing her to enter the world of the dead. She is shocked by this , suddenly she faces death guard. The Death Guard requests she to take some time to deal with the affairs of the living and the dead so that she can go after a thousand years of summer holidays and enjoy some fun! Yes , everything starts as simply and strangely. Now , Penny can communicate with the spirits , and at the same time controlling the body and mind of the living. she seems very confused at first , until she realizes that a ghost has gotten control of half life body in the real world and intends to achieve his goals , so she decides to discover the mystery of these strange things and solve this puzzle with helping of living people's ghosts.





Penny is on the story line with very interesting characters who each need Penny's help , for example , one of them is a young girl named Jenny who arrives in a coma after an accident , in the spirit of the ghosts she faces Penny and asks her to move her body from his hospital bed on her motorcycle , because that is the only way he will be intelligent. The events of the game and its characters are very weird and at the same time humorous and funny. In fact , the main focus of the game is on the narration of the story and entertaining the players in this way , and Game play plays the role of bridge , which leads to the interaction of the players with the story. The game consists of six chapters , at the beginning of each chapter , the main goals of the Penny are inserted at the top of the page and are added to the mission by adding new people to the new ones. In addition , there are a number of optional challenges on each chapter , which if you do , Released in the name of Ghost Card , which contains detailed information about each character in the game.







At the beginning of each chapter , Penny enters the world of the dead , then she must penetrate the body and mind of the living individuals by collecting small creatures that are scattered in space. To penetrate each character , number and variety of creatures are required. One of the other Penny's capabilities in the world of the dead is the use of Dos Death to jump and reach distant points , making the game play somewhat distant from drowsy and duplicate. Each time you capture a character from the living world , you can use the unique features of that character in your favor , for example , the character of Tina can crush anything with her powerful teeth , or a dog called Meatball can cause banging. Scare cats or attract people's attention. Penny has to solve the riddles with the use of the capabilities of the world of the dead and the living , but it's not so easy to solve , even if you can not find a solution to a puzzle , you find the answer to it in the Hints section.





The style of the design of the characters and the game environment is as strange as what happen in the game , but this has made it different from other titles in this style. In addition , this design style has helped make the humor in the game shape Better talk. Another strong point of sound is it's strong and professional sound. Narration and dialogue are among the most important pillars of an adventure title , and Flipping Death has been able to perform well in this field with the help of narrators and sound professionals.







Flipping Death has created a world with a powerful narrative , humorous dialogue , and oddly loved characters that is full of fun and exciting moments. If you're an adventure style fan , or you are tired of taking action games seriously , I'd recommend that you to experience Flipping Death.



