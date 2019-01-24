Stardew Valley - Rundown & Review

The verdict



Stardew Valley is a beautiful and mechanically fun countryside adventure. There are always new friendships to be made, and me, after playing the game for nearly 160 hours, I still feel quite new and like there are still many secrets and mysteries to be uncovered. There are thousands of mods that can and will add tons of new and customized content, and you can change the game to your liking. New updates add more goals, items and events, which make the game all the more fun for new players and also extends it's own life for old players, too. The gameplay and the game are well thought - out and taken care of, and the co-op makes the game just that little bit better, even though this RPG is an outstanding game as a standalone single-player game. A true example that a game doesn't need amazing graphics, the "AAA" classification or a well-known developer to be popular.

My rating: 9.3/10.

Sorry for any mistakes and grammar errors, I'm not from an english-speaking country. Any criticism is appreciated and welcomed, as long as it's not offensive. Thank you for reading this wall of text that is my review of Stardew Valley. If you'd like any other games to be reviewed - just ask, I might have played them. Thank you and have a good day! :) This is a re-upload of the rejected version because of the misspelled title! :)





