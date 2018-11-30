Spyro Reignited Trilogy Review

What is the game here about?
Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a true recreation of the first Spyro trilogy we played 20 years ago on the original PlayStation. Just like once, in this 3D platform, save the other dragons and their eggs and collect glittery jewels to help the forces of good once again prevent the forces of evil.
It's been exactly twenty years since a 3D dragon called Spyro came into the genre of the 3D platform. It was a pretty important title on the original PlayStation, which we gently forgot about after the original Spyro trilogy, because the name of the little dragon was later tied up with some kind of stupidity. However, little of this could overshadow his debut performance, which he remembered in many children's memories. Now these children have grown up and have their money in their wallet, and the publishing house Activision is well aware of the facts. Spyrov charm therefore decided to use it once again, through the modern recreation of the first three games in the series.
Why am I mentioning this? Unbelievably good visions sometimes know and bend while looking for jewels.
Exceptional attention has also been singled out by the dragged dragons that you often release. Except that individuals now have an unexpected cap, dress or special snout, they also have any kind of props that bring them various roles in the kingdom. You will thus notice that someone is a painter, an alchemist, a wizard, or a cook. This really surprised me most, since you see each of these characters only for a few seconds, so it's not clear to me how that move was at all cost to them? Whatever the case, the result is excellent because now it also serves an imaginary purpose that could be interpreted in the form of a surprise, or reward in a well-done job.
The biggest nonsense is forcing me to introduce skateboarding in a totally silly attempt to make Spyro "cool" ... but ok.
However, bugs are also emerging, among harmless phenomena such as falling images during animations or roaming movements of secondary characters, which makes them look like running or falling in place. All these are somewhat irrelevant little things that are easy to ignore, but among them unfortunately there is one that I wanted to hit with my head from the table. So, one of these new characters is also a bird with a rocket launcher (I know, a dumbfound) whose camera in claustrophobic spaces can for some reason know how to get out of the way to the point where the thing stops being playful.
It may be less important because it is just one of the characters, even in a specific environment. You'll spend most of your time with Spyrom, so you better remember that the other characters are there. All in all, it is a truly wonderful whole with a multitude of different levels and thematic environments in which it is very difficult to bother.
Can the former PlayStation icon repeat it's success in today's game industry?
What do you think of this game?