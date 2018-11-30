Spyro Reignited Trilogy Review

The purple dragon Spyro returned to the scene after 20 years.

What is the game here about?

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a true recreation of the first Spyro trilogy we played 20 years ago on the original PlayStation. Just like once, in this 3D platform, save the other dragons and their eggs and collect glittery jewels to help the forces of good once again prevent the forces of evil.

It's been exactly twenty years since a 3D dragon called Spyro came into the genre of the 3D platform. It was a pretty important title on the original PlayStation, which we gently forgot about after the original Spyro trilogy, because the name of the little dragon was later tied up with some kind of stupidity. However, little of this could overshadow his debut performance, which he remembered in many children's memories. Now these children have grown up and have their money in their wallet, and the publishing house Activision is well aware of the facts. Spyrov charm therefore decided to use it once again, through the modern recreation of the first three games in the series.





Although this is about ancient games, the fact that we rarely see more of today today kinda still appears as a breath of fresh air. It's hard to actually tell what exactly is a secret ingredient, but playing Spyra is simply quirky in every aspect. Even in this 2018 year. For those who did not have the opportunity to play with a violet dragon before, it would be helpful to clarify what this is all about. This way ... Against one Crash Bandicoot (meaning the other PlayStation giant who received a similar treatment earlier), Spyro offered total freedom of movement (and flying) at its levels that you could explore along and beyond to the mild will.Special methods were used to make the levels in the game completely identical to those of the original performance of the game. Though they are even more beautiful now, the levels are still quite short and light. Moreover, they are so short that if you are just heading toward the end of the level, you can walk in a minute or two. But the point here is why it is not necessary for you to come to an end, but to explore and collect everything that is not rooted in the ground.

Why am I mentioning this? Unbelievably good visions sometimes know and bend while looking for jewels.

Exceptional attention has also been singled out by the dragged dragons that you often release. Except that individuals now have an unexpected cap, dress or special snout, they also have any kind of props that bring them various roles in the kingdom. You will thus notice that someone is a painter, an alchemist, a wizard, or a cook. This really surprised me most, since you see each of these characters only for a few seconds, so it's not clear to me how that move was at all cost to them? Whatever the case, the result is excellent because now it also serves an imaginary purpose that could be interpreted in the form of a surprise, or reward in a well-done job.











The biggest nonsense is forcing me to introduce skateboarding in a totally silly attempt to make Spyro "cool" ... but ok.



However, bugs are also emerging, among harmless phenomena such as falling images during animations or roaming movements of secondary characters, which makes them look like running or falling in place. All these are somewhat irrelevant little things that are easy to ignore, but among them unfortunately there is one that I wanted to hit with my head from the table. So, one of these new characters is also a bird with a rocket launcher (I know, a dumbfound) whose camera in claustrophobic spaces can for some reason know how to get out of the way to the point where the thing stops being playful.







It may be less important because it is just one of the characters, even in a specific environment. You'll spend most of your time with Spyrom, so you better remember that the other characters are there. All in all, it is a truly wonderful whole with a multitude of different levels and thematic environments in which it is very difficult to bother.

