Snake Pass review

This game is a 3D platformer.This is a platformer that does not have a jump button! Yes, you read well, I came to the first elevation, instinctively pressed the X button on the controller, where the snake on the screen just lifted my head a little above the body, and that was all!After that, a good half an hour followed in controlling the snake on the screen, and at that moment I felt like the biggest amateur. Nevertheless, after a certain time, the thing was clicked and only then began to enjoy it. Once you understand the principle, without thinking too much, you will move like a snake, climb the walls, wrap around the obstacle and enjoy it.Otherwise, the above-mentioned snake is Noodle, and she also has her spider-like Doodle friend who is the main narrator in adventure. Make sure you understand the narration as you will hear only a sentence-two of each level from the Doodle and written in the bubble. The story is terribly generic and inserted purely to say it exists. I know that the platformers have never had an extraordinarily complex story and interesting mourners (except honors), but Snake Pass did not offer any minimum that I expected from him in this field.

Once you reconcile yourself with the fact that you will not get a high-end story, it's much easier to focus on the gameplay itself. Snake Pass consists of 15 levels through which you need to program and collect all three stones that open the door to the next level. The choice of the road is released to the player, since each level is actually a semi-open map that is branching in several directions. Everything would be wonderful and wonderful that Snake Pass offers at least a little challenge in its performance.







There is a couple of checkpoint points on the map where we store collected objects on a map that will otherwise disappear if our Noodle collapses or loses life. It is precisely this that creates a bad habit of returning back and saving everything collected prior to the transfer of accidental stock on a map, which can be quite tiring.



The Checkpoint system creates a bad habit of returning to certain points in order to reduce the risk of some parts of the level.



In addition, this Snake Pass system becomes a platform platform as there is no life and fear of losing everything - you simply continue from the same checkpoint over and over again. True, after the initial levels the weight is rising rapidly with various obstacles such as lava or barbed field, but often you will still go easy on these obstacles because you know that you have saved your condition and you have nothing to lose.



Apart from saving stacked stones, you can find 20 orb and five pretty hard-earned coins on each map. I like these elements because they are actually the only challenging parts, but I also feel that the developers went safe with them because there are not some excessive riddles or hidden parts that need to be done to collect special objects, only the skill of snake management is needed.







Still, the field on which the old platformers have definitely picked up is the look of the piano and the music. The world of Snake Pass is stitched in colorful colors that are so happy to automatically affect your mood. Great praise goes to the performance itself.



Along with all the visual blessings, great sound support is also available, as David Wise's popular radio is renowned for the legendary notes of Donkey Kong. What is particularly delighted about are droplets of water that strike parts of a folder and track music, but you can only hear them if you approach them close enough to where they fall.







Snake Pass ultimately shows that developers are surely on the track of something with the excellent way of movement they have designed and around this point have built the whole project. Nevertheless, it remains to me that with this potential they could have achieved much more, especially in the field of challenge, and through a more complex system of hidden parts per map. They surely get me a thumbs up for an idea and an attempt, and I sincerely hope that one day we will get a sequel that will realize the potential of the first part.



FOR: PC PS4 SWITCH XBOX ONE



Publisher Sumo Digital



Developer Sumo Digital



Genre platformer, puzzle



Release date 29.03.2017.