unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
EarnNewsEverything review
By: Gamehag on January 1, 2019
(6 ratings)
Everything review

Everything review

Everything(yes I'm serious), however, does not philosophize. This is a sandbox polygon, which is just followed by the random narrative of Alan Watts (a British philosopher), who inspired thinking about existentialism, but in a virtual space that has no particular connection with the real nature and way in which life works.

Randomness is a controversial term because the player must imagine the links between what he sees and what he hears. Watts' wisdom with the gameplay of this game has as much as Nintendo's 1-2-Switch has to do with cowding real cows.

The bit of the game is vague and abstract. If you are interested in philosophical thoughts then you will go from one object to another and read the dialogs until you find all the audio records. If you are interested in achievement then you will try to control as many different things as possible. The game is actually anyway - you do not have to even play it.

The game is actually no matter how to play it, i.e. play it at all - because it can play itself with the autoplay option.

Most seriously, there is also an autoplay option that you can simply let the game play itself and watch it like some kind of movie. Of course, you will progress more quickly if you play alone, and in the first three hours there are some small guidelines to do until you encounter a strange object and you get into some kind of limbo from which you need to get out.



A description that says that in Everyting you can be everything is actually true. You can control the smallest atoms, microbes, animals, buildings, vehicles, continents, planets, galaxies ... you can duplicate them, group them, magnify them and invite them once you unlock them using them.

A description that says that in Everything you can control absolutely everything is not lying - you can really play a game like a lighter or a construction crane.

You can, for example, collect a fox band, increase them to be greater than anything on the planet and run with them around in search of the thoughts of other beings. You can do a lot of things, but there are not many reasons why you would like it because the gameplay does not change anything if you use all available options.



Everything is an experiment that, without a real purpose, gets very quickly bored. Although it contains the original mechanics of travel from crumb to meteor, it remains an untapped potential inserted into a pile of nonsense. The game, for example, generates thoughts so that it agrees with different sentences that simply do not make sense either logically or grammatically. It is then difficult to understand it as a reflection or a deeper meditative reflection of the position of man in the physical world. If you are playing on the PlayStation Everything, skip freely.

Publisher: Double Fine Productions

Developer David O'Reilly

Genre simulation

Release date 03/21/2017.

 FOR:PC PS4

Platform

