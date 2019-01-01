Everything review

Publisher: Double Fine Productions



Developer David O'Reilly



Genre simulation



Release date 03/21/2017.





(yes I'm serious), however, does not philosophize. This is a sandbox polygon, which is just followed by the random narrative of Alan Watts (a British philosopher), who inspired thinking about existentialism, but in a virtual space that has no particular connection with the real nature and way in which life works.Randomness is a controversial term because the player must imagine the links between what he sees and what he hears. Watts' wisdom with the gameplay of this game has as much as Nintendo's 1-2-Switch has to do with cowding real cows.The bit of the game is vague and abstract. If you are interested in philosophical thoughts then you will go from one object to another and read the dialogs until you find all the audio records. If you are interested in achievement then you will try to control as many different things as possible. The game is actually anyway - you do not have to even play it.Most seriously, there is also an autoplay option that you can simply let the game play itself and watch it like some kind of movie. Of course, you will progress more quickly if you play alone, and in the first three hours there are some small guidelines to do until you encounter a strange object and you get into some kind of limbo from which you need to get out.A description that says that in Everyting you can be everything is actually true. You can control the smallest atoms, microbes, animals, buildings, vehicles, continents, planets, galaxies ... you can duplicate them, group them, magnify them and invite them once you unlock them using them.A description that says that in Everything you can control absolutely everything is not lying - you can really play a game like a lighter or a construction crane.You can, for example, collect a fox band, increase them to be greater than anything on the planet and run with them around in search of the thoughts of other beings. You can do a lot of things, but there are not many reasons why you would like it because the gameplay does not change anything if you use all available options.Everything is an experiment that, without a real purpose, gets very quickly bored. Although it contains the original mechanics of travel from crumb to meteor, it remains an untapped potential inserted into a pile of nonsense. The game, for example, generates thoughts so that it agrees with different sentences that simply do not make sense either logically or grammatically. It is then difficult to understand it as a reflection or a deeper meditative reflection of the position of man in the physical world. If you are playing on the PlayStation Everything, skip freely.FOR:PC PS4