Rain

Gem1

novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
Sign in to start chatting

32

0/160

EarnNewsRusty Lake Paradise Review and Story
By: Gamehag on September 30, 2018
(15 ratings)
Rusty Lake Paradise Review and Story

Rusty Lake Paradise Review and Story

Rusty Lake Paradise
-Point and Click-Adventure game
-12th game  made by Rusty Lake
-Not part of the series
-Price: 3,99€          Rusty Lake Paradise , is not a very popular puzzle game , the game has some connections with the other games , like the characters but is not a sequel. The game takes place on an island called Paradise  like in the bible. The game is a little scary and there is also a movie about the Rust lake theme called "Paradox - A Rusty Lake Film". 
                         
Story
         The story starts with Jakob  is called by his fater to his family's island after his mother died .  The island is cursed with 10 plagues and Jakob  has to survive all of them and find out the truth about his mother's death. When Jakob arrives  the first plague already started , the water turned in blood. After  Jakob    solves some puzzles he finds the first black cube in his mother's coffin , he places the cube in the well and by doing that the second plaque starts , the plaque of the frogs.  He helps his brother eat and by doing that he earn another cube which ends the frogs plaque and starts the  third plaque : Gnats & Lice. He finds a secret cave where his father is holding the cube , he opens the window and a mosquito man stops his father.
         Jakob  ends this plaque and starts another one , the 5th plague , diseased livestock , he finds another cube in his brother's poop  and ends this plaque.  The 6th plaque starts , Boils , Jakob  saves his brother and finds the next black cube , by doing that another plaque starts , Hail , he keeps going until the last plague , Death of the Firstborn. They trap Jakob   in the room where is the well and start a fire , Jakob finds out that his mother was sacrificed  and his dies in the ritual. The end!
                   
Gameplay
        The game is a puzzle game , you have to find items and combine them with the environment . The gameplay is very simple , you can also move , by pressing on the arrows  from the bottom of the screen and not everything is needs an items to solve , there are also minigames you need to love in order to get an item.  And basically  this is the gameplay , you only have to search and solve puzzle  in order to get at the next level. 
                    
My opinion about the game and should you buy the game?
        In my opinion the game is very cool , i really like the puzzle games and the story is a little spooky and strange but is very exciting .  but still for only 4€ you get around 3h of gameplay. The game is very interesting even if is just a simple puzzle game , you have to think outside the box in order to solve the puzzle. There are some strange puzzeles like changing a human heart with a clock , making soup with frogs , etc . But still is a good game and you should give it a shot , i hope you  enjoyed my article and i hope you have a nice day.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy