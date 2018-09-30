Rusty Lake Paradise Review and Story

is not a very popular puzzle game , the game has some connections with the other games , like the characters but is not a sequel. The game takes place on an island called Paradise like in the bible. The game is a little scary and there is also a movie about the Rust lake theme called "Paradox - A Rusty Lake Film".The story starts with Jakob is called by his fater to his family's island after his mother died . The island is cursed with 10 plagues and Jakob has to survive all of them and find out the truth about his mother's death. When Jakob arrives the first plague already started , the water turned in blood. After Jakob solves some puzzles he finds the first black cube in his mother's coffin , he places the cube in the well and by doing that the second plaque starts , the plaque of the frogs. He helps his brother eat and by doing that he earn another cube which ends the frogs plaque and starts the third plaque : Gnats & Lice. He finds a secret cave where his father is holding the cube , he opens the window and a mosquito man stops his father.Jakob ends this plaque and starts another one , the 5th plague , diseased livestock , he finds another cube in his brother's poop and ends this plaque. The 6th plaque starts , Boils , Jakob saves his brother and finds the next black cube , by doing that another plaque starts , Hail , he keeps going until the last plague , Death of the Firstborn. They trap Jakob in the room where is the well and start a fire , Jakob finds out that his mother was sacrificed and his dies in the ritual. The end!The game is a puzzle game , you have to find items and combine them with the environment . The gameplay is very simple , you can also move , by pressing on the arrows from the bottom of the screen and not everything is needs an items to solve , there are also minigames you need to love in order to get an item. And basically this is the gameplay , you only have to search and solve puzzle in order to get at the next level.In my opinion the game is very cool , i really like the puzzle games and the story is a little spooky and strange but is very exciting . but still for only 4€ you get around 3h of gameplay. The game is very interesting even if is just a simple puzzle game , you have to think outside the box in order to solve the puzzle. There are some strange puzzeles like changing a human heart with a clock , making soup with frogs , etc . But still is a good game and you should give it a shot , i hope you enjoyed my article and i hope you have a nice day.