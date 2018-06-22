Rewiev of the game: Vampyr

This approach is a bit deeper so each character has his / her first and last name and talks with them to find out what's "interesting" through the gossip. The more you know about somebody, it grows and the value of their lives, or the blood that makes them. Since a good part of them has roles like sellers, a key link to secondary tasks, or the most common source of these useful information, you already come to these more difficult choices of disagreement about a good meal. You can ask them specific questions only when you first know something about it, which means that individuals need to return several times, because you rarely know who you can fully meet through just one meeting.





Although these conversations are pretty well written, there are so many of them that you will spend some evenings by chatting. Although the action is better than expected (because I was expecting a mediocrity in this matter), Vampyr somehow still confines itself to some kind of simulation of interpersonal relationships that resembles a criminal case resolution and less imagination as it is a midnight mammal. Thus, RPG elements are also suffering from anemia that this doctor simply can not cure, and there aren't many vampires powers . Combat statistics and customization of equipment have been reduced to a bare minimum, so in this regard we do not have much to do. But well, although Vampyr does not reach the level of a humorous Bloodborne that is so strange, both in the combat system and in style, one should admit that this game at least tries at least something different.







But let's just let it - what's the feeling of being a vampire in this game? Well, nothing spectacular, actually. Hiding from someone else's views is not mechanics at all, and you can only skipped people anyway when you first take them to isolated corners. Perhaps the most powerful power is the ability of teleportation, which is also the way in which you avoid the coming blows in the battle. And while everything looks super-fancy (and it's true), the way it's used to explore and cross the obstacles is very limited.



Becoming a "bat" - so to speak - you can not go anywhere, but only on predefined segments that in the performance itself results in the same as opening another door. Not exciting. The landscape also suffers from a similar problem, as long as the dark and abandoned streets of London are creepy, there is hardly anything exciting to find in them, apart from a variety of small garbage. If nothing, this procedure is at least distilled to a completely painless possibility of quickly and efficiently collecting various crafting materials without having to organize something with one's own hand.