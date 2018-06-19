Review: Guerrilla Bob

If you have the worst enemy, who for unforeseen reasons until now has not plunged into the glorious world of computer and video games, offer him- after getting to know her, the enemy once and for all decides that there is no "soul", "art" and everything else in the shooters and there is no other thing they like to talk about with the zealous fans of Heavy Rain or Uncharted 2. All that is here is monotony, half-asleep joking and the final boss in the form of the brother of the hero. The developers, apparently, were going to copy the formulas of the beautiful, but forgot that the user, except for the infinite firing, needs to entertain something else. Throw interesting locations, give a good soundtrack to the ears, please upgrade the guns and at the end of each cleaned level to nose to nose with an interesting boss. Well, now - attention! - innone of the above.Enemies are peasants with flamethrowers, soldiers with pistols, kamikaze with barrels and "bombers". All. There are very unique specimens such as gas-saws or tractor-drivers - but they are on the rights of bosses. Which is not interesting to kill. Although some diversity is observed when meeting with the "final ninja" - before you strike him, you need to collect the leaves of the clover in the arena. Yes, we also believe that this is probably very logical.Or here to take the guidance system. In, by the way, you can play with one hand. Clamped the space along with the direction button - and that's it, until the end of the last level. The trouble is that autonomy works somehow strange. It considers for itself the priority of the destruction of fences, but not bomb throwers, who throw their "gifts" behind the ears.As a result, the gameplay is as follows. You clamp the two buttons with one hand (the other, probably, scratching something yourself) and fight off, like from bothersome flies, from the gap of enemies. To destroy the barracks, where they are born, is strictly necessary - otherwise a skirmish on any patch of the card will become endless.They also offer to play money with money that can be used to uncover new cannons, or go to a frail multiplayer ... Let's be frank and a bit cruel:does not have a future. This is not even a classic version, characterized by the journalistic stamp "For one evening." This, friends, not even for one evening. It's about half an hour. And, if that, you have been warned.The game is just full of monotony and u will get bored really quickly. I do not recommend playing it or even downloading.. Hopefully this review saved u sometime !I won't even rate the game it's not worth.