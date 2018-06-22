Rewiev of the game: Mario Tennis Aces

For now, and for a game that costs 60 euros, the Mario Tennis Aces offers a tremendous amount of content that could be recommended by calm souls. Such simple modes that do not give a player a particular motivation to play could pass 15 or 20 years ago, and today they are pictures and opportunities for laziness. Gameplay is well elaborated and it will cheer tennis fans, even those who are forced to play arcade instead of simulation. However, Nintendo and Mario did not give this game an unbearable as well, but they gave half the power to the central game in the already empty offer of games of this genre.