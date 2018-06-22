Rewiev of the game: Mario Tennis Aces

Mario Tennis Acess is an arcade tennis game that can be played by up to four players, locally and online.

The game can be played with a classic controller, but there is also a separate mode in which the ball hits the wake of the controller, as in the various Wii consoles.

The game has an offline contest as well as an online tournament.

At first glance you would not think that tennis with Mari and his team could be tense and full of tactics.

However, MTA has a surprisingly elaborated gameplay, and I am primarily thinking of different types of strokes.

Five of the basic types of blows - top spin, flat shot, slice, lob and drop shot;

which in itself is quite diverse in itself.

However, you still have a trick hit, smash hit and a special blow of every character (which is essentially the same).

Add a powerful blow to all the basic types of hit, block hit, a stronger hit for the returned service, the possibility of slowing down the time ... you will see that in this tennis there are "depths", although the game is arcade.

Each character also has some of its characteristics, so it's not the same to play against "heavyweights" with a strong blow or a trick-maker whose bumps are "crazy" and can leave you on the wrong leg.

In this tennis game, there are tactics, although the game is arcade.

All of these blows are generally well balanced, although the gameplay is usually reduced to the strong smash which can be determined using a gyroscope.

You have about 50% chance to hit such a blow, and you must block them only when the ball comes to you, otherwise you risk that the racket breaks after three such blows.

If the racket breaks you, the match is over.







Controls are extremely responsive here, and the sound of the ball hitting the racket causes exactly the kind of feedback you want to hear. In other words, after a while, you can determine what kind of impact is sent by sound. There is also a good level of assisting the ball, because the game correctly detects when you are close enough to cast your character over the ball instead of waving the racket into an empty meter further.



After some time, you can determine what kind of impact is sent by sound. Mario Tennis Aces is doing some good work when you need to learn the basics of gameplay and advanced techniques like controlling the direction of impact. I say "somewhat" because your game demonstrates it all, but not in a separate tutorial (as it was in the demo version), but as part of the Adventure mode.



So, if you want to learn how to play MTA, you need to play a mode with a story, watch all animations and spend at least 15 minutes on introductory missions. If you know the basics of tennis and you just want to know how the game is controlled, it does not matter - first you have to explain to the game what are the rules of a tennis match!





It's no tragedy as to how much the developer's laziness is to offer players an optional tutorial or any training involving a demonstration, not just static advice in the main menu. Laziness, though, does not stop there. The mode offer is pretty poor and all offline content can end in just five or six hours. Adventure mode is more reliant on different mini games than on specific tennis parties and allows you to play only with Mari who is an all-round player of the type and does not stand out.



Offline tournament is simple so it can not be simpler. You have three tournaments and three games at each level, but you can not choose the weight of the game on them, you can not play in pairs or you can choose the playing field. Okay, this is the last thing to do, but the thing is, in Adventure Mode, to find some interesting terrain, the type of boat on which the jar divides the playground, and there is a possibility that the ball will return if you hit it. In tournament mode, the competition is played exclusively at the stadiums, and the terrain change has a totally negligible effect on gameplay.





Fortunately, it is possible for Mario Tennis Aces to play without such strikes, if it is so arranged in the matches or competition.