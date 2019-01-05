Review: What Remains of Edith Finch

A number of independent development teams have accepted this statement as a mantra, including a team called Giant Sparrow. It should not be overly blamed because of headlines such as What Remains of Edith Finch obviously make a profit and have their audience, predominantly among the androgenic junkie who tosses the handle while ordering the third cafe at latin a prestigious location in the city center. The larger part of the "game" course is performed in the first person, with limited interaction with objects in the environment and complete lack of inventory. Expected, this is not a full-fledged adventure, but a strictly linear experience, a limited and narrowly controlled performance without the freedom of choice. During the gradual detection of the fate of each of the members of many Finch family families, Edit will be able to experience the last moments of their lives directly from the perspective of deceased relatives. The above mentioned mostly leads to bizarre death, which should cause an emotional reaction in the observer, but this segment is very prosaic, overrated and frequent, and produces counterfeit. It is also difficult to create sympathy for Finches, as most of the deaths in their family have been caused by the negligence of their parents. All former members of the family are disturbed in their own way, while the game is trying to present as unique human traits valued praise, or a nice individual character line that is to be inherited, which is dangerous to the social justice jitters. The complete "experience" is almost after two hours, of which one hundred and fifty years is waste at the checkout box. It would be even shorter for Edit to be able to run, rather than being drawn as a hungry year.As I have said, Edith Finch cannot be called a game, but a simulation of the walk, as the interaction of the crowd comes down to unlocking the many doors inside the house. However, keeping in mind that the Unreal Engine 4 is powered up , the walk itself is not unpleasant for the eye: the interior is lovingly designed, each room exudes a specific makeup and a tear from a multitude of details that make it clear that a specific person once lived in that area, if we ignore that some parts of the screen are too dark, because the electron distribution has long waved the wire at Finch's property. However, the use of UE4 is always a two-bladed sword, as development teams that use it as though they have never heard of optimization, and Edith Finch has suffered from unjustified drops of Freemasonry, though, for a wonderful miracle, a list of technical disadvantages end there. Jef Ruso, a songwriter who signed the soundtrack for the Fargo TV series, is responsible for the ambient and film-based music background, with the theme of the "Night of Wisdom" being shot at a particular moment in the game, without shame of shame. We wonder what Donald Carpenter and his legal team would have to say about it.

In the case of titles that are significantly different from the technical plan, Edith Finch reminds me of Life Is Strange because of the presence of predictability and the well-known pretension butter. What's left of Edit Finch? Smooth graphics, dullness, and boredom. There is no need to use words to list the basic factors of a game, but some development teams should draw attention to the fact that they have missed the profession, although we understand that making the game is cheaper than filming. The appearance and survival of these walking sim titles only confirm the thesis about sheep and carving from the introductory part of this text. If you pay twenty euros for a two-way semi-interactive movie projection you do not see for more than once - just do it.



Rate: 6 / 10