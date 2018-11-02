Review: Tiny Metal

It's been almost 30 years since Nintendo released the first game from the megapolis series Wars. Also, it's been exactly ten years since the last chapter in the Days of Ruin saw the light of the day. Unfortunately, this fantastic franchise could only be enjoyed by Nintendo fans, because the War Series is firmly attached to the console of the famous Japanese manufacturer.

And then, like a thunderbolt from the clouds of the sky, the information that Advance Wars wannabe arrives, no less or no more, than on a PC, and that no one else is responsible for Sony's placement! The incredible news is even more "obscured" by the fact that Nintendo supported the development studio behind the project - Area 35, which automatically resulted in the version for the lateral Switch. We need to clarify one thing here. The official publisher of the game is Sony Music Entertainment or its affiliate for the release and placement of indie games - Unties. It's around, but finally on the PC ...







Tiny Metal is what the people like to say, a spit copy of Advance Wars packed in a modern shirt and adapted to playing on high-resolution displays. We can not say that these are AAA graphics and sound effects, but the scope of the author's team can be marked as good. The graphics have a caricature image, and to a large extent flirts with solutions suitable for some animated film. All of this does not deviate much from the simplicity we are used to playing the original, but perhaps it all could have been better. You have to accept one fact right away - Tiny Metal is an indie achievement, and in this regard, it is limited as any other title from this milestone, but it also gives it an irresistible attraction.





The campaign is the main feature games and she follows the adventures of Lieutenant Nathan Grus who commands the First Army of the State of Artemisia. It is a country that may be the last refuge of peace on a planet wrecked by wars and frequent gunfire between opposing sides. The unwinding of the story is monitored through a multitude of pre -italicized (and too long) dialogues that the main protagonists lead each other, and this is a shift in relation to the tone of the text that we clarify in the original. Nathan will interact with another seven colorful and jovial characters, but in the end, he must nevertheless be acknowledged that the story has been squeezed out as a "little million" road and that you can anticipate in advance what will happen after each major event happen.







If you've played Advance Wars, you'll feel like a fish in the field on the field. The gameplay is almost identical and involves lecturing the opponent's move after taking advantage of all APs you have. Units can move in two directions and four directions, have the right to one attack, while the defense is automatic and is activated by a direct opponent's attack. Special cases are attempts to remove an opponent from the Assault field, and a Lock On-Focus Fire that can be performed with as many as four units at the same time (downside is that even though you have initiated the action, the opponent has the right the first to attack). HealingInfantry is possible in cities that are under your control, while you can not do the mechanization, which is a factor that seriously limits tactics. Otherwise, you are limited to the use of buildings that are already on the map and the construction of new ones is not possible. This means that the possibility of "production" of individual units comes only after locating the appropriate structures on the map and their obligatory occupation. The occupation is carried out by "dusters" and usually takes two moves, while it is possible to spawn only one unit from one place per move.









Tiny Metal has a half-grown homage to Nintendo Advance Wars. It comes with a big delay, it can not boast a smart AI routine, it is limited in terms of actions that can be implemented and therefore will only attract a certain number of players. Fans of classic strategies here have nothing to look for, as the game on the battlefield looks beyond the usual context. Also, the authors made too little (almost no) deviation from the pattern, so the game seems a bit out of date. It will not interfere with the fans of the original, and will even represent a plus.





Rate: 8/10