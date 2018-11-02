Review: Lost Sphear

The new title of Tokyo RPG Factory, Lost Sphear, is primarily a retro game. In that one sentence, he summarizes almost everything he characterizes. Authors seem to have picked up elements from all the old JRPGs they wanted and dumped them into a pot. If you like RPGs at a time when they still look and function like this, you enjoy the feeling of awakening nostalgia. If you are a younger boy/girl used to modern headlines, you will probably wonder how anyone could ever play and enjoy these games.

Something very similar we could see in the previous game of the same authors, I'm Setsuna, and we can only say that you are also expecting the same experience: a relatively interesting and exciting story, fairly straight and unobtrusive characters, a system of battles in old RPGs and the lack of any bigger challenge.



The main hero is called Kanata, and it is a young man who lives in a small town in a complete absence where suddenly monstrous appear. Together with two good friends, Lumin and Locke, you will initially get a few fun tasks in the city itself, to take the gameplay ropes, however, even after the first exit from the city, things begin to be much more complicated. Namely, there have appeared quite powerful monsters everywhere, that your city covers some kind of snow or white fog and it disappears like everyone else in it. This story includes Van, a mysterious stranger who suddenly appears and who the Maltese woman has received without a question, and is about to investigate you, fight and find out what actually happened. The companion will eventually gain extra chances, even more, inattentive than it was with Van. There are also significant differences in the usability of the characters in the fight.









Over time, Kanata will be a very important figure for deciphering mystery and, through dreams, through part of the game, will reveal various interesting powers, ways to summon and keep watch over, restarting extinction, people and the like. Specifically, you know that only he has the ability to find memories of missing people and places, and with the help of the memory found, he can breathe the breath of life into silhouette.



The story may not be the most original, but it is interesting enough and fun to drag you to play, but probably the best side of the game is a system of fighting. Just like in Chrono Trigger, it is an active time battle system, where each team member has his own weapon that he uses, as well as special abilities that can be used during the battle, the ability to move around in the blows, the area of his attacks. Later in the game, you get some kind of separate mech dress that can fit . There are plenty of strategies, hidden cakes, various enhancements and new equipment that you will eventually discover, so fighting is always interesting and fun ... even addictive. What is, however, the problem is that the game is overwhelming and you will almost have to think about a more complicated strategy. The only exceptions are boss varieties that are invaded and honored to conquer.









Finally, it is difficult to bring some final judgment on one of these games. She definitely goes to the nostalgia card but most of the "mature" players will have a desire to replay Chrono Trigger or some of the older Final Fantasy titles than her. Everything that is offered is somewhat confusing, frightening, implacable, or simply not challenging enough. Some meaningful structure and coherence are felt much later, though the question is whether this is a worthwhile effort. With extremely unimaginable characters and boring dialogues, the question is whether the fight and fast pace are enough to keep you up to the end. Though, my hand on my heart, besides all that, Lost Sphear was fun and sweet. It is probably just one of those games where enjoyment of a huge amount depends on taste.



Rate: 7/10



