Review: Shadowhand

There is no need to spend too much of a solitaire familiarity with the game, because the digital version of this card game, which comes with Windows, is probably the most used application in state administration institutions and public companies. Over the years, there have been many variations on the idea that British Gray Alien Games will eventually release Regency Solitaire, a solitaire wrapped around the passionate love story set in Victorian England. Their new game Shadowhand is another step towards the destigmatization of the solitaire as a party for the housewives, introducing elements to a receptive "serious" gaming population.

Just as Puzzle Quest successfully combined the gameplay mechanics of the match-three games and the galaxy world of the role-play, Ten years ago, Shadowhand is now trying to implement that fusion with the solitaire. The action of the game is also taking place in England in the 18th century and follows the events of the young aristocrat Lady Cornelia Darkmur. After an unsuccessful attempt to rob her carriage, Ladymur hardly understands that she has a gift for stripping with robbers and becomes a masked exit known as the Shadow Hand. What starts as origins the story of some Marvel superhero soon becomes the curious unrelated scene, stretching over twenty chapters, filled with accounts of smugglers, robbers, drunks, hired swordsmen, corrupt officials and other members of the vivid Victorian underworld.







The standard deck is quite simplified, tricks are out, only cards with numbers from zero to nine are in circulation, while the symbols are adapted to the environment, so we have a cup, a diamond, a pistol and a sword instead of a Karo, dots, hertz and a combination of combos. There are also jockeys and so-called backup cards, which are numbered and can replace the corresponding card when you need it. The tables are embroidered with details that break the monotony of simple cartooning, so some cards have to be played twice, some are unlocked only when you get enough cards of a specific symbol, while the cards are hidden keys to open new columns on the board. Nevertheless, what Shadowhand distinguishes from other card games is that they have played with opponents where, on the model of Puzzle Quest, charge the weapon by removing the cards from the board, while simultaneously filling the scale to activate special moves. If you manage to connect a larger number of cards in one stroke, a combo string opens to increase the strength of the next stroke, while in the case of a solo share, the multiplier increases the number of earnings dependent on the cleaned board. With some luck, specialists can help you when there are running cards that run out of the board by blending the whole board or removing a few random cards, but success is not guaranteed. There are also passive skills with lasting benefits to which the bogus Fortune Fortune has no impact.





At the end of each chapter, you get two points of experience to improve the characteristics of our countess / counterfeit, which are slightly different from the usual RPG postulates. Instead of power, constitution and intelligence, in Shadowhand figure attributes that increase the amount of robbed money, increase the chance of pulling out the joker or providing a more favorable initial setting of the board, and reducing the number of points needed to activate the specials. You will receive more quality weapons and equipment as awards for winning wins, and between the two chapters, you will open a store where you can buy new items and get rid of those you do not need.









Shadowhand is a true genre of brackets, a game that went hand in hand to expand the walls of the solitaire niche, as exotic RPG spices in this soup will attract more tasters than was the case with earlier, clot variants. In the near future, we can surely expect more of these games, but we hope that Gray Alien Games will treat us with a charismatic protagonist of an unbelievable bourgeois who bored tea and duck hunting, so she decided to prank a little over the counts.





Rate: 7/10