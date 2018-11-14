Review: Persona V

Series Persona, in addition to FF , is my first encounter with Japanese games and one of the titles that marked me on school days. It is no accident, because this series was always linked to the school, youth, heroes and anti-heroes with which it was easy to get used to. On the other hand, a triple and styled narration and a world with multiple levels of reality were linked to the story and brought a fresh glimpse into the world.

At the first encounter with the latest, Fifth Persona, we had to wait for a little, since the localization is quite a joke for the Japanese edition, but at first glance, it is clear that this is the culmination of everything we have ever seen. From the very beginning, we are thrown into action and we immediately meet a well-known, complex combat system, challenging but challenging, which brings together everything that is best from previous sequences. However, it soon becomes clear that the strongest side of this game is no struggle, no gameplay as a whole, but an expected - story.







Again, we are in a more or less classical high school environment: we are in the skin of a young student in exchange for a day, who is actually under a conditional sentence because he has defended a girl from a rogue and has to prove himself as a good and exemplary student. These daily activities are fairly wide, so you can go to the gym, on fishing, in the biosphere or read the book. It is also important to create and strengthen relationships with other students. In fact, Maltese time management is a separate game within the game if you want to make the most of your time. However, after all, in the evening, we enter into a completely different world. If I do not get too involved, the main character practically enters the minds of corrupt or evil adults and fights with their psychological demons to turn them into a rebellion. In the mind of each target a kind of "trap" is formed, the location where she is an unchallenged ruler, and all perverted dreams and ideas become reality. Each of these traps is unique, both by aesthetics and by the kind of traps and enemies that are waiting for you. No repetitions, enemies and the puzzles are different and reversed, and the story development is always fresh.









The game system itself is based on gathering the person you use in the fight and each one has its own capabilities. As the main character, you have more people so you can change and customize your game mode. Following characters have fixed people. All the rest comes down to a struggle with ordinary and remote attacks and magic. Enemies often have the weaknesses to exploit, and there is a little complicated attachment system: for example, you can skip your move and leave it to a member of your company to then take advantage of the weakness of your opponent and attach more attacks that use his weakness again. Thus, with a proper combination of attackers, you can chain down, and with the increasing weight of your opponents as you move through the game, this option is far more than a penny of cosmetics and you really have to master it.





When you complete an individual "chateau", there is no return, but there are special areas called Mementos. It's actually a big separate dungeon with a series of corridors (some reminds of some of the earlier sequels of the People ), where you gradually unlock deeper levels. In these corridors, only opponents are waiting for you, without puzzles, stories and wandering, so you can use them for a grind to higher levels, but also if you want to frustrate the people you missed. There are also some mini-missions that are very short and do not run as important as they are, but they have very tricky, often dirty stories.









And here is another thing that Persona has brought to perfection: the design. Complete aesthetics of the game: graphics, crosses, cut scenes, characters, a pile of detail, comic strips and screens in the menus, tripous music, slow down and acceleration of the pace depending on the events and surroundings, movements and facial expressions ... everything is phenomenally stylized atmospheric. Combined with more than 100 hours of gameplay, we can only conclude that this is one of those games that value each cent ... and much more ...



Rate: 9/10













