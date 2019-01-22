葉航
EarnNewsReview: Reveal
By: Gamehag on January 22, 2019
(19 ratings)
Review: Reveal

Review: Reveal

Written by: addwrd (discord name: adward4515)

Hello like-minded players, this is my second article in gamehag site.

Today i'd like to share a puzzle game, it’s called “Reveal”.

Story

You are a god who create this place, but eventually you feel bored so you wipe your memory and decide to try yourself on some challenging trails just for fun. You also create an assistant called Alre and let her guide you.

However there's something behind these trails that we don’t know….




Gameplay

Goal

In every level you need to figure out the way to the portal by using your red/blue powers from the powerball and things that level already had.

Powerball

In the first level you get a powerball. Your power is divided into 3 squares.

Red power (Left Mouse Button) creates boxes on colored areas so you can stand on them or triggers red devices, Both will consume 1 square of power. Blue power (Right Mouse Button) destroys boxes when hit or triggers blue devices. Both will consume no power.

You can have 3 boxes at most in a level and you can’t create boxes when jumping.

If you want to reset your power just press “Q”.




Levels

There’s always a portal at the end of every level for you to advance.

Some levels require your Parkour skills, you may retry a lot if you are bad at that,  other levels have complicated designs, you may spend lots of time thinking its mechanisms, the other levels have a kind of barrier that will disarm your powerball if you walk through it, but don’t worry because levels have barrier will also have powerball for you to reclaim and retry.


Environment

The futuristic designs of cubes, devices, floors and walls is a bit similar to “Portal”.

The design of abandoned futuristic dungeon in the forest is a bit similar to “The Talos Principle”.




My rating: 2.8/5

(Spoiler Alert)

The difficulty of levels later on does challenging for me, if you think you screw up then perhaps you need to restart the level. Despite there are only nine levels in the game so far (which I think it’s a bit less), dev still makes some tutorials or tips in some levels, and that’s quite kind.

The whole story is actually very bland, there are very few conversations at the middle of the game, you basically spend most of the game time thinking how to get through levels. Besides, I also feel that actors are just reading scripts, because their voice are so emotionless and are extremely incompatible with this game.

Even so, it says “To be continued” at the end of the game, and I really hope that dev will add subsequent part to this as soon as possible. But until then I will say this game is not good, you only buy it when it’s on sale.


This is the end of my review, thank you guys for reading.


Developer & Publishers: Useless Machines

Platform: PC, Windows

Release Date: July 18, 2018

Genre: Puzzle

‎Steam price: US$3.99

