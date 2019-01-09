Review: Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs

Every character in your company is characterized by a unique combination of several types of attacks and special abilities that you activate by spending your action points (APs). There are separate types of MPs that complicate the game, but there are no limitations on the order of spending AP and MP, so for each character, you can carefully choose when and how to move in relation to attack or use of an ability. As many skills have a specific zone effect, and it would be optimal to twist slightly, use your ability or attack and then move back to a tactically more favorable position. It should be added to the fact that numerous attacks and skills have a chance to miss, and there are so-called "Authority" points, which are generated very slowly (you get only one per step) and can be used to activate a particularly strong ability or "blemish" - AP's refinement of one of the characters. Every fan of tactical games will be impressed by the depth of the challenges thatRegalia puts the player in the battle with a relatively small number of participants. True, too many misspellings that have only twenty percent chance of escaping an attack can irritate, but your characters are subject to similar rules, so you can very successfully use them against a competent computer opponent.
Soon after the start of the game, you will realize how important the dialogs are, as well as being devoted to them as much attention as the battles. All the pieces related to the main story of the game and individual characters are followed by quality narration and acting. Whether the Valuable Poles engaged right England or found a local talent with high-quality diction - it is not important, but it is an act of praise, especially for the title of the "East Block" where this segment is traditionally problematic. As far as the look of the game is concerned, he is delightful, sympathetic, and above all functional. A combination of 2D environments and 3D characters with an isometric view of the battlefield, or location, is a great job and looks very nice.
Although Regalia is directly inspired by the Persona and Disgaea series, this information only points to the importance of the effort involved in this title. As the game moves, you will be more and more often asked where you know some detail - English humor, French comics or classic RPG genres - all, lend a small, but significant mosaic tiles Regalia.
Rate : 8 / 10