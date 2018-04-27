Review of the game Shadow of the Colossus

For the rest I have to go ashore, ritually bury a controller in the garden and ask the gods of gaming to forgive me because I have not played Shadow of the Colossus until now, because there is no justification for this act. Every moment in it is a small gaming victory, whether you look at a beautiful visual style or follow a poetic story that looks superficial, but carries so many layers and emotions and lets you think about the existence and the boundaries we are ready to go. There are a few titles I would recommend absolutely to anyone, but this one certainly is one of them. The Bluepoint team has faithfully transmitted the original in modern technologies and it would be a real sin to miss Shadow of the Colossus if you own a PS4.