Review: Murderous Pursuits

Murderous Pursuits is a great idea, but after a few hours of playing on the surface, they start to spill out. These omissions can be swallowed, but the impression is wrong. So, instead of a big bang and a game that will leave you the taste of balls in your mouth (for example), you get just the rough and ordinary clutches. To get to the end, they are not bad, but they are not fine all covered with coconut cream and almonds inside.Murderous Pursuits was inspired by The Ship: Murder Party, which first appeared as Half-Life 2 mode and later independent game, back in 2006. Of course, there are differences, but the premise is very similar.Simply put, Ubisoft power is (or should be) a multiplayer title of "stealth-killing or being killed". The story is, if it is needed for this type of game, the following: you are on (hold for a chair) time cruise Victorian steampunk that is the property of a mysterious puzzle (Mr. X). As you look at dinosaurs in the glimpses of the planet, Mr.X has the idea of making the cruise all the more interesting and suggesting that you become a killer. The same proposal gets eight more passengers and the deadly game of the fireworks can begin. The game gives you a "pray", or a person you have to eliminate. At the same time he puts you on the list of darts so you get your own "hunter". Tutorial at the very beginning of the game is excellent and explains in detail how everything works, so "wrong learning" practically "does not have a slope".

The palette of characters you can choose is very colorful and entertaining: a single eye, a geisha, a jeweler, an Indian prince, a London lady, an African Amazon, and so on. A total of eight characters. When you choose who you want to play, you can choose from two of the five special features offered: Disguise, Flash, Counter, Humiliate and Reveal. Their names are pretty easy to explain what they are doing, and you can find the application in the game. Suffice it to say that these special features can make a difference between victory and defeat, so you should choose wisely. As far as we are concerned, it was best to discover and counter.

Any character to choose, the mode of play is identical. You go around the map, and all are nice and are presented as a two-level interior. Around you there is a large number of NPCs, and among them are the eight who participate in the game. There is a possibility of changing the color of the wardrobe, pure to distinguish yourself from the rest, and you are wasting your wardrobe with the Favor (service) that you, presumably, mentioned by Mr. Iks. You can choose the weapons you are going to hunt with: boxer, stick, dagger, saber, gun ... With the right choice of weapons, you can change them by taking them out of the boxes sorted by folders, you can further cheer up the puzzle and pick up extra points.

Since you do not know exactly who you are riding, you have a compass that shows you where your pitch is about, and there is an indicator that shows that a hunter approaches you. There are also guards on board that you can not eliminate the opponent, because then "arrest" is followed. Snooping takes you away. If you suspect that you are a bounty hunter, at levels, there are places marked with a whitewash line (and there are many) where you can "drown" in the masses. Simply enter the NPC group and start doing all you do (see a picture on the wall, talk, applaud). When you enter one of these "safe zones", the hunter will lose sight of you.

Graphics and sound are really cool, they give special makeup and are probably the best thing in the game. The Victorian steampunk reminds us of what we had the opportunity to see in the Dishonored series, with only a little darker tones and more Victoria Victoria portraits. We watched some "hustle" at certain moments, so we lowered the graphics settings slightly.









Everyone on the list can tell you to say, "This sounds all right, but it does come, uh, stall? Where are almonds and cream? "Let's go. Servers are relatively empty. Hardly you can find a game with eight "live" players. We hit most at five plus three worlds. Of course, you can only play with bots, even when you're training, but we think the authors did not think so much about the MP. To pluck the plow is, a little to say, sorrow. Most of the time we spent watching the compass and jogging left, right, up, down. Even when the compass showed us that our man in front of us, and this would usually be in the room with several (up to a dozen) NPCs, we were going to kill the wrong person. This leads to subtraction of points and is very frustrating. The number of NPCs is simply too large. The game quickly becomes repetitive and begins to look like a kind of walking/running simulator. Practically there is no struggle, but it all comes down to the quicker to pull the weapon and hit the (right) target without killing the innocent passenger. If there is no, for example, special detection features, the elimination of plenary would have come to fruition. Special features have a certain amount of cooling so you will not be able to use them all the time, but only several times during a ten-minute party. Pings are great, so it often happens that when you hit a gun you are slower than your opponent. but only a few times during a ten-minute party. Pings are great, so it often happens that when you hit a gun you are slower than your opponent. but only a few times during a ten-minute party. Pings are great, so it often happens that when you hit a gun you are slower than your opponent.



Rate:6/10




