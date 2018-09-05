Review: Fear Effect Sedna

The Hollywood trend of reviving and "reinventing" old, successful licenses slowly but surely involves the video game industry. Fear Effect from the distant 2000 was an action-spy shooter, made in the style of Resident Evil and similar survival horor hits (fixed-framed screen levels with a ten-line movement of characters), which brought for the concepts of that time incredible cell shaded characters and cemented their cult status on the first Playstation

The game of the game Hana and the rest of her spy-Mission Impossible team (which often crosses spears with supernormal entities and phenomena) pervades the horror and dark environment of Hong Kong and Paris, through several levels of vignette that introduces you to the changed mechanics and perspective of playing. In a battle of wits with other masked agencies mentioned supernatural phenomena in pursuit of all sorts of artifacts of "antiques", the rest of the game was relocated from recognizable cyberpunk Evil and megalopolises in the remote database, laboratories, corridors, caves and wastes of Greenland, with snow-windy environment and Inuit myths and legends in focus.







The aforementioned change in the perspective of playing relates to the abandonment of the Resident Evil concept of walking through screens that frames the security camera in favor of a far more transparent, more functional and fixed isometric view. The character (or characters) that you control at a given moment (depending on the moment in the story in which you are located), you start with the standard WASD key combination, with the mouse to open fire and several useful shortcuts on the keyboard for selecting equipment and weapons, activating switches and interest points, passes in stealth regime or orders for followers to join you or not to move from the position they are on. A convenient (and dashingly) add-on is the ability to tactically pause the action once it is hung up (the 'SPACE' key), with the possibility of issuing commands to the peers or a more relaxed slide between them and more optimal calculation with the opponents. Unfortunately, this abrasion refers to the fact that these orders, when the game is stopped, can not be easily assigned to the mouse click, but you are required to physically move the individual characters with the buttons on the field, which is quite tedious, outdated and dysfunctional.









In addition to fighting and spitting, the game is adorned with an insignificant amount of various problems, mechanisms or field riddles that need to be solved for further advancement. They vary from a pairing of various symbols, frequency bandwidth interruptions, to overwhelming with security cameras (by their exclusion, or by removing the radius they record), with discrete tracks and hints, naturally and logically scattered across the field. In line with this, there is the possibility of separation and separate character management, which makes it easier to observe when solving tasks, better field coverage and more optimal research. Fans of previous games also know that Fearin the title is not a coincidence, and here it is again reminiscent of playing itself, in line with the character of the characters and the dark-fantasy elements of the game. Any stressful situation (whether it is a conflict with human or non-human opponents), increases the level of anxiety and fear, resulting in a greater amount of damage that you receive, but also that you share with the attackers. Annihilation of unpleasant conditions is carried out by more active sniffing and avoiding danger (where possible), that is, resolving these problems and tasks in more peaceful moments of playing.









If you are hit by a stately acute drought of high-quality titles that comes in the first quarter of the year, and the player's receptors for a nice, interesting and addictive way of getting back to enough low values, Fear Effect Sedna can serve on shorter tracks. Everyone else will remain in the game for some mid-week discount or action if the game is not already shared and free for another title in the future (the authors are already doing a lot on something called Fear Effect Reinvented, that's the opportunity).



Rate:5/10