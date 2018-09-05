Review: All Walls Must Fall

葉航
葉航
Gem20
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem170
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem560
Visionary
Visionary
Gem448
Ahmed Gamal
Ahmed Gamal
Gem8
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

EarnNewsReview: All Walls Must Fall
By: Gamehag on September 5, 2018
(6 ratings)
Review: All Walls Must Fall

Review: All Walls Must Fall

The title that came before us came out of Early Access just over a month ago and in a short time picked up a very solid criticism of the communal toys. All Walls Must Fall is a turn-based strategy that targets a fairly narrow circle of highly-sought-after fans of this genre.

The story of the game is contained in the distal version of Berlin in a not so far future (2089 is in question) of an alternative reality in which the Cold War has never ended. A bunch of proxy wars over the whole world, two superpowers continue to evade both tactical and military. You are in the role of a protagonist without a name and a face (similar to the famous anonymous) who, using all the benefits of technological progress and the clutches available to him, should investigate the background of an explosion in one of the TV towers in Berlin.

But you do not go to yourself in opposition to the controversial controversy, but from the comfort of your armchair, run a war veteran who responds to the name of Kai. What separates this game from other turn-based strategies is the unique ability to gamble forward and backward by timing, both Kaija's and the whole cramps around it. It is your ability to shift over time which will be a key advantage over a much larger and better-armed pleading opponent. 




Time is not an unlimited resource in the game and during your adventure, only the things you have to keep in mind is not to stay without it, because in that case you will not be able to use the superpowers that are made available to you and you will be compelled to carefully plan each of your next steps . Game complete each table rewards smaller or larger number of credits (depending on how much you turn needed to complete the level, ie. How much time you have left at the end of levels) that you can use for additional agreed existing mercurial skills and weapons, as well as for unlocking new ones. There are plenty of upgrades to make the game not boring during the campaign and not to undermine the dramatic improvement of the destructive effects of armaments and the strength of the shield, but it is scarcely enough to render the technology tree unnecessarily complicated.



The game leaves the possibility of finishing the level in the " kick in the door, waving 'the .44" rushing on the front door, and throbbing on everything and everything (drones also figuratively perpetuate your hero's peril), but the pacifically tensed part of the player can try and subtle approaches that imply the sympathy of local reptiles through the conversation. If you like it, you get his trust or you'll be comfortable enough to talk to him if he is not cooperative, there is a chance that you will get out of the situation as a winner without a fired bullet. Accordingly, you probably spend your credits between the two levels on the ability to implement, to challenge your emotions and reactions during a conversation. It is not colorful lying, if you have the appropriate build, you can end up completely unnatural, even if it comes to weight level hard .



In the end, All Walls Must Fall is a fun game that you can spend a few hours. Applying different tactics of passing through the levels of shading increases the replay value of the title, but you will end up feeling like a child who has given a lean toy just to catch him after a few minutes. It would be nice to see some DLC or expansion pack in the near future because the amount of content is far from satisfactory.

Rate:7/10

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy