Review: All Walls Must Fall

The title that came before us came out of Early Access just over a month ago and in a short time picked up a very solid criticism of the communal toys. All Walls Must Fall is a turn-based strategy that targets a fairly narrow circle of highly-sought-after fans of this genre.

The story of the game is contained in the distal version of Berlin in a not so far future (2089 is in question) of an alternative reality in which the Cold War has never ended. A bunch of proxy wars over the whole world, two superpowers continue to evade both tactical and military. You are in the role of a protagonist without a name and a face (similar to the famous anonymous) who, using all the benefits of technological progress and the clutches available to him, should investigate the background of an explosion in one of the TV towers in Berlin.



But you do not go to yourself in opposition to the controversial controversy, but from the comfort of your armchair, run a war veteran who responds to the name of Kai. What separates this game from other turn-based strategies is the unique ability to gamble forward and backward by timing, both Kaija's and the whole cramps around it. It is your ability to shift over time which will be a key advantage over a much larger and better-armed pleading opponent.









Time is not an unlimited resource in the game and during your adventure, only the things you have to keep in mind is not to stay without it, because in that case you will not be able to use the superpowers that are made available to you and you will be compelled to carefully plan each of your next steps . Game complete each table rewards smaller or larger number of credits (depending on how much you turn needed to complete the level, ie. How much time you have left at the end of levels) that you can use for additional agreed existing mercurial skills and weapons, as well as for unlocking new ones. There are plenty of upgrades to make the game not boring during the campaign and not to undermine the dramatic improvement of the destructive effects of armaments and the strength of the shield, but it is scarcely enough to render the technology tree unnecessarily complicated.







The game leaves the possibility of finishing the level in the " kick in the door, waving 'the .44" rushing on the front door, and throbbing on everything and everything (drones also figuratively perpetuate your hero's peril), but the pacifically tensed part of the player can try and subtle approaches that imply the sympathy of local reptiles through the conversation. If you like it, you get his trust or you'll be comfortable enough to talk to him if he is not cooperative, there is a chance that you will get out of the situation as a winner without a fired bullet. Accordingly, you probably spend your credits between the two levels on the ability to implement, to challenge your emotions and reactions during a conversation. It is not colorful lying, if you have the appropriate build, you can end up completely unnatural, even if it comes to weight level hard .









In the end, All Walls Must Fall is a fun game that you can spend a few hours. Applying different tactics of passing through the levels of shading increases the replay value of the title, but you will end up feeling like a child who has given a lean toy just to catch him after a few minutes. It would be nice to see some DLC or expansion pack in the near future because the amount of content is far from satisfactory.



Rate:7/10