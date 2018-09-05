Review: Extinction

The Kingdom of Dolorum is the ultimate refuge of people. Gigantic Orcs - Raven, they have virtually eliminated mankind and are on their way to stand alone! Get down in the last Sentinel boots - Avila, who has practiced for only this lifetime. Looks like your only sword is your weapon, but in the sleeve, you have several more kites. You're as fast as a lightning strike as a kangaroo, and you reach the hard-to-reach places with the help of a whip that you draw through the air with laser precision. The biggest advantage, however, is your Rune Strike, an attack that in the "Matrix" mode slows down the time and gives you the chance to focus all the available power on one point.

The passion for a promising plot and potentially epic battle with further enhances the "controlled" anime environment that will thrill you at the start of the adventure. The action runs smoothly even on centrally powerful machines that do not meet the recommended specifications. Managing the main character is easy, even though relying on the bonding of the devastating blows into a more devastating combo, the field is all about button mashing. Truth be told, this is true only when you battle with Minion know Ravenija, jackals, who are brainless the orchards of normal size on the ground to dissipate the little people left in their homes. Gathered around the crystal cellars, the villagers helplessly wait to save them, and they do not care what they are knocking on the pieces as they are. Rescuing people, but also defiling your enemies fills you with a runoff tank, which is essential when you run Raven.



The game is then completely transformed, given that you are fighting against great opponents like a ten-year-old who can make a living out of your life with a single blow. Using Rune Strike, you first have to deal with the "removal" of the armor, which can be locked, so that when you open the access to the gigantic limbs, with a precise blow, the opponent shakes it and slams it down to the ground. Before you regenerate, use the opportunity and climb to his back where you destroy the remaining armor, and then with the ultimate atoms of power lift up the sword in the air and slit the huge Ravenna's neck finishing the battle in spectacular fashion. As we have already said, some opponents use an advanced armor that can not be destroyed but is literally pulled by breaking the locks in the parachute. You will also encounter well-secured hands, hand guarders, collars, and even Ravenians who, with enormous clutches of the walls of the defenced fort, turn into a shuffle without any hiccups.damage to the region you are defending, and you are on the battlefield yourself and you can not reach all the necessary places in time.









Progress is linear, though you go back to the level you want as many times as you want, trying to get the stars you can get to perform subordinate tasks successfully. It is necessary to finish the level for a certain time, not allow the Ravens to do more damage than prescribed, and there are classic tasks when the imperative is to rescue the designated number of people or to break a certain number of enemies. If you're doing a homework well, you're rewarded with the skill points that you spend to improve the qualities of a guided person. There are twenty categories that you upgrade by raising your health, allowing you to make more effective jumps, increase the damage you inflict on an enemy, and even slow down the time you are running run Strike and so on.



Unfortunately, the initial animosity of the cartoon-striped environment and the epic countdowns with huge opponents exasperates as a feathery spit on a hot asphalt. Repeating one and the same string of moves will get you tedious after a few hours of playing, and the impression will not even fix the chase of the story over the endless boring conversation of the main characters. However, follow it with voiceover and without reading the tone of the comic text, but again ... Animated interwoven are rows, so for all that you have the feeling that the authors do not care too much about the secondary imprint and the production value. On the other hand, you will not be able to get rid of the impression that the whole game is shaped in a skirmish maneuvering and that the rudimentary action is just here (just like the whole campaign). Also, the big problem is that the levels are fairly short and they are made for a mobile platform rather than a stone machine. Colliding the enemy on the niche without much trouble at first glance is interesting, but it is fast becoming too lazy, letting you craving for a more complicated control system that would remind you to move slightly to achieve the goal. Finally, the authors have "put" a price that matches AAA titles, which is, unfortunately, not Extinction. As the average indie achievement could still pass, and the price suggests it is in a completely different league.









Extinction has definitely put an end to expectations, and that's a real shame. It is even worse that you can finish it for ten hours if you can swallow all the listed shortcomings. This will be quite difficult, especially as you progress through the game, the more pronounced impression is that there is a headline in the Early Access development phase.



Rate:5/10