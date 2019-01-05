Review: Endless Space 2

The basis on which the gamble of Endless Space 2 rests is identical with every normal 4X game. You move from one of the poorer planets, and through intelligent space exploration and technology, timely colonization and suppression of competitors, you achieve your goals. Differences in the gamble generated by specific races primarily relate to colonization and (to some extent) logistics around the population. The United Empire (mankind) is expanding in a standard way, by producing colonization ships and sending them through compatible planets. Then there is an outpost which gradually turns into a colony. The Nomadic Race of Religious Fanatics Vodyani, on the other hand, before thinking about colonization, should take away sufficient numbers of inhabitants of other planets who serve as a currency for the construction of massive arcs that allow instant colonization of the desired worlds ... The difference between light colonization through the outpost and the current through the area is drastic: your galactic rivals do nothing to prevent them from building their base in the system your colonization started, to run with you, and through the investment of resources to build the colony before you! On the other hand, the abduction of the population from inhabited planets very quickly antagonizes the victim, so the effectiveness of Vodyana colonization is compensated by the wrath of competition that easily leads to war.
The construction of ships and their equipping with weapons and modules are relatively detailed and well-designed, but the struggle is passive and the player's influence is reduced only to the initial choice of tactics before a single battle. Although it is possible to play a combination of different weapons (long-range, short-range, energy, ballistic ...) and applied tactics, it is generally the rule that one who has a larger fleet with modernly equipped ships will be the winner.
The most striking element of the game is ultra-slim graphics that head and shoulders above the entire 4X genre.