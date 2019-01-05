Rain

unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
EarnNewsReview: Dragon Quest Heroes II
By: Gamehag on January 5, 2019
(16 ratings)
Review: Dragon Quest Heroes II

Review: Dragon Quest Heroes II

DQH II is cute, tempting like a cake in a Parisian baker, smelling irresistibly like Pain  Chocolate. Yes, it still needs to have a strong stomach for him and be a fan of a far-reaching understanding of quality entertainment so that you might be pretty clear about what is actually happening hereScarcely dressed warriors, children sorcerers, blobs of all sizes and species, too many weapons, kings who cannot restrain the seat on which they are seated, let alone the armies they command, are only part of the scenery that awaits you. To make things crazy, voiceover (if you do not choose the default Japanese) flying on the wings of the British accent, which for some reason was the "story" of authors.



This event follows the events of two of the military academy academics - Lazarela and Teresa (who are otherwise relatives), who are drawn into the war between the two fraternal kingdoms. There would be no wonder that the war was not strictly prohibited and that blood on the battlefield had not been shed for thousands of years. You discover that your universe consists of a total of seven closely connected kingdoms controlled by the king of kings, whose throne is located in the center of a peaceful world - the capital city of Akorda. Of course, you will be offered to examine why the conflict has occurred and made your skills available to the forces of the good that will not take the time to accept them. In a free roaming style, you are going to explore a larger map, counting on crazed monsters.



In the past, we could use the help of the monsters in the battles. The system has undergone an upgrade, so now there are three ways to summon the monsters, the most interesting of which is the one that allows you to take full control of its operation and as long as there is energy on the life scale, you will crush the opponents that attack you. Otherwise, finding the battlefield due to its overcrowding occasionally can be a problem, especially because the authors have not solved the problems of accidentally setting up the camera since the last time. Hands on the heart, the lens can be placed at three different distances from the guided character, but this is not enough.



DQHeroes II is on the technical side more striking than the predecessor. This primarily relates to graphics solutions, although the franchise has not yet completely gone into the next-gen of water. The impression of deterioration of individual textures is diluted and as if they were upscaled with a lower resolution. Unfortunately, the JRPG inheritance is also reflected in the field of the sound component in that only the most important dialogues are "underlined" by voiceover, while in a large number of cases you will be forced to read the text tone from the screen. Since conversations are largely artificially split and not so rarely unnecessary, this is a matter that forces you to manually push the keys to remove them from the screen. 

Although it has its "yellow minutes", DQHeroes II is a potable game in which you will easily submerge the world. In most cases, the game manages to keep the "emotions" under control, making the characters appealing or, to put it better, less intrusive. The struggles are mechanically very rounded, you are surrounded by non-stop action, and if you love it, you will also have a simplified role-play family care system.

My personal rate: 7 /10

