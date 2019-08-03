Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
EarnNewsReview Collapsed
By: Gamehag on August 3, 2019
(79 ratings)
Review Collapsed

Review Collapsed

This article will talk about such a game, as you understand in the name Collapsed. What is she like we will understand in this article.

Introduction.
Let's start with a simple one, specifically what is a game? First of all, Collapsed is a post-apocalyptic platformer game where you play as one of four unique Hunters who must track down their prey. Each of them in the arsenal has its own set of abilities and skills. Travel through procedurally generated levels full of useful items, fighting many scary enemies and challenging bosses. This game is suitable for fans of hardcore platformer.qr1f7Kl0GLSpkTDBKmM0V7NaMKHwSR.jpg
Gameplay.
Throughout the game, you will move between different locations from the jungle to alien bases, simultaneously destroying all the enemies on your way. Also, after each location, a boss will be waiting for you, which you need to kill using certain battle tactics.
Rating game in Steam.
This game quickly gained its fans and received many positive reviews (75%), here is one of them:
Graphite and quite complex bagel with the possibility of cooperative play. ENT is quite addictive, there are few variations of the passage, but so far there is enough, the game still looks damp, so there are hopes for the next patches. The game was released only yesterday, but there is already a small discount, so, in principle, it is worth taking. If you are a lover of the genre, then the game will definitely come to you, I personally went.
VtztGU0CLeQVCgRCgC5BQnqEWSmE0C.jpg
Character upgrade.
The game also has elements for leveling your character and his weapon, so the gameplay can change depending on what you choose when leveling. Improvement can be both to increase damage and to increase your defense and health, as well as different resistance to different damage, etc.d2ByiT0gB6JNkxrRQs0r1LqVjuzqOo.jpg
Upgrade weapons.
As you can see in the screenshot in the game there are different types of weapons, either short-range or long-range. Different components are coming to him, which work better when killing different types of monsters that meet on your way.   The main advantages of the game.
- 4 classes, each of them has melee and ranged weapons.
- Procedurally generated levels,
- Fast and extremely dynamic gameplay.
- After death, the items remain with us.
- There are a lot of ancient skills, where we open perks and new clothes for levels at the antiquity level.
- crafting elements in the form of parsing and reforging items
- The ability to select elemental damage for different opponents
- Coop
 9pStolhfTsz3ldujlthAqPWYKOvUpn.jpg
Multiplayer.
In this game there is a joint passage of missions, fight alone or with a friend - in any case, it will not be easy! During the joint passage you will receive even more positive emotions. There is plenty of action in this game.
My wishes.
Play enjoy the game, spare no patrons and destroy all evil spirits, successful games and all the best, thanks for reading my article.kcD1n4tEYksl4q6wcbVsp7EDhcatKy.jpg
System requirements
PC minimum requirements
OS: Windows 7+
Processor: Intel i5 +
Memory: 4 GB
Video: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750
HDD: 3 GB
DirectX: 11

Recommended PC Requirements
OS: Windows 7+
Processor: Intel i5 +
Memory: 8 GB
Video: Nvidia 460 / Radeon HD 7800
HDD: 3 GB
DirectX: 11

