Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
Sign in to start chatting

29

0/160

EarnNewsReview: Bounty Train
By: Gamehag on December 26, 2018
(9 ratings)
Review: Bounty Train

Review: Bounty Train

It's been almost six years since the release of Faster ThLight, a game that is with Spelunky made a real renaissance roguelike genre. Since then, with more or less success, many have tried to copy this simple, but perishable, contagious concept, often unjustified by knighthood by others, with the abuse of the legend's name for purely marketing purposes, even though their game has very few touch points with FTL .The debut of Corbie Games is initially labeled as FTL with trains, but the undoubted fact is that Bounty Train is primarily a trade simulation in which tactical fighting is just an optional element of the gamble, so it's optional that it can be completely avoided with little effort. The store is located in the wreck of the American Civil War and follows the experience of a boy named Volter Rid, whose father dies suddenly, leaving behind an unfinished project to build a railroad between the eastern and western coasts of the United States. As the project did not fall into the hands of the insane Cornelius Timberyard, Volter is moving in pursuit of a controlling action package, filling the caprice of the remnants of relatives and other investors in exchange for their share in the company.



In addition to the main screen on which the city hall, the bank and other institutions of importance are located, you will find even more market and railway depots in each city. Most of the time, marketers visit places where you buy and sell a dozen different types of goods, the prices of which are subject to the laws of supply and demand, as well as developments on the global map, which is especially evident when the war is rampant. By executing the FedEx of the quests you can pick up in the municipality, you increase your reputation in the city, which not only provides more lucrative jobs but also opens up access to auctions, the easiest way to acquire shares. Money mining is not a particular problem, as there are a couple of generous routes that you can exploit every couple of weeks in the game, and saving time savings in banks brings nice interest. An additional source of income is the transport of passengers.



In combat, the enemy is always numerically superior, but fortunately, attackers come in waves, so with a little tactical deployment of combatants on wagons they can master, especially when you are armed with stationary machine guns. However, much depends on whether you are fond of fortune and your attackers are falling, because a gang armed with bombs and incendiary shots will work to turn the train into a bustle, especially if you are transporting a flammable goods, and when your fighters pistols replace water bins, The chances of getting a live head to become minimal.




On the other hand, the game is simply brilliant in some completely side-by-side aspects, which primarily relates to the character development system, so detailed that it could serve as a role model for many role-playing games. In addition to strength, agility, and intellect, each character can develop up to three skills, so you can have a revolver, a soldier's melee, a mechanic, a mechanic, or another of ten specializations. And here is a small dose of randomness, because when you accumulate enough experience for the next level, you can assign the score you have to only one of the three randomly selected skills, with the tendency to appear somewhat more often where you have already invested points.


Rate: 7 / 10

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy