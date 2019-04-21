Red Dead Redemption 2 Review and Opinions

One of the most anticipated games of the past year, Red Dead Redemption 2 manages to redefine the open-world genre and keep you on the controller, despite the slow pace. I admit, I was skeptical considering how hype it was around this game, but I'm glad I was wrong. The campaign lasts for over 60 hours, but you'll have plenty of activity even after the epilogue ends. Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on October 26 on Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Careless in the Wild West



Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel of its predecessor, the action being spent more than 10 years before.

After a failed Dutch mission, the gang moves to the East, where it fights for freedom and is in constant struggle with members of the O'Driscoll clan.

They live in the wild, creating their own camp that you can improve through various upgrades throughout the game.

You will spend the first few hours trying to learn the mechanics of the game and test various actions and missions that Arthur can do in the Red Dead universe.

The first chapter serves as a kind of prologue in which you do not have so much freedom and trying to get you into the story.

We are also reunited with old friends from the first Red Dead Redemption: John Marston and his consort Abigail, even the leader of the gang, Dutch van der Linde, who are much younger, but we all know how their story ends.



In the new Red Dead, you get into the boots of Arthur Morgan, a cowboy that was raised by van der Linde and who becomes a kind of leader alongside Dutch.

Rockstar introduced a Sims style system where Arthur needs to eat, drink, and sleep to survive, which for some may seem a bit too much of a headache.

You can go shopping and literally walk around the shelves and buy coffee or canned foods to eat later.

They will also recharge your life or stamina, and you can carry them in your bag or store them on your horse.

As we talk about animals, your horse is the most reliable partner.

The more time you spend together, a trusted relationship is created and it can be easier to handle.

Moreover, you have to care for your horse, if you want to keep it alive.

There are a lot of animals in the wild that you can hunt both with your bow and rifle and can not describe how fluid and natural their animation is.



Days in Red Dead are slowly passing, as is probably the case at that time.

I spent a whole day fishing or doing various domestic activities in the camp, such as cutting wood or taking a bath after a day of work.

There are a lot of activities you can do in Red Dead, from riding in the wild, to a drunk in the bar of the city ending in an epic beat all the locals.



But let's move on to the more serious things: side-missions.



You can take part in the robbery with other Van der Linde members, either leave alone or recover some money or look for other villains for the sheriff in town.

My advice is to loot everything that goes into your way: you will find various items of beverages, money, or other things that will be of use to you later.



Arthur can interact with any NPC that you can either greet or antagonize depending on what relationship you want to have with them.

You have enough options for dialogue, but consider that your actions will have an impact on your relationships with people around you.

And here is the honor system. You will decide whether Arthur will be a wicked man and steal or kill people or help them as a true Robin Hood.

Your reputation will determine the behavior of other NPCs, including whether you are attacking dogs or beating someone.

The Dead Eye system, which became this series, also returns in the second part.

Dead Eye for the Unfamiliar, slow down the world around you so you can hit enemies more easily, but the ability is consumed rather quickly and does not load automatically.

You will have to use various items to recharge, but honestly to be, Arthur does well and without this skill.



Is RDR2 the new GTAV ?





Ever since the first kinematic sequences, you will have your mouth burning.

The transition from cinema to gameplay is flawless, and the game lets you play with the camera according to your favorite style.

From first-person to a cinematic camera that you can activate whenever you want, as a true director who creates his own film.

I do not mention voice-acting or how natural the characters seem to be.

Both the story and the dialogue make Red Dead Redemption 2 a unique narrative experience for any player.



Let me mention a few things that I do not like too much: the interface is quite different from many other games of this kind where you do not have all the inventory or progress in the same place.

It will take you some time to get used to the system and know where to look if you need some information.

You'll probably say Red Dead Redemption is a GTA V on a horse, but it can not be further from the truth.

Clearly, the UI and some aspects resemble GTA, but Rockstar manages to create such a complex universe and surprises all the way.

Yes, you do not have all the cool things of modern life such as cars or mobile phones, but it does not compare the feeling you have when going to ride the mountains on horseback or when you go hunting alongside your gang.

The action of the game is very cumbersome, but I do not see it as a disadvantage.

You must bathe with great patience, and my advice is to enjoy the world around you.

The scenery is varied and it never stops amazed at how realistic it is.

I often thought I was watching a movie and I can only consider Red Dead an unrivaled competitor for Game of the Year.





A new era in Gaming ?



Rockstar Games manages to deliver a game that sets new standards for the open-world genre.

I can not wait for the release of Red Dead Online, where I can make my own gang of wicked people and cross the wild west.

Until then, I continue my wildlife ride alongside my horse, because the Red Dead adventure has just begun.

There are still many points to be touched, but I hope you have an interest in exploring yourself.

I'm curious why other things you've done in the new Red Dead, because I'm sure I've never seen anything that this game can offer.















