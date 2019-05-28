Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

EarnNewsRealm Royale [INFO]
By: Gamehag on May 28, 2019
(104 ratings)
Realm Royale [INFO]

Realm Royale [INFO]

Realm Royale is a game in the battle royale genre, the game is available on most platforms (Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC) for free!

What is Realm Royale?

Realm Royale is a class based battle royale inspired by Paladins as it uses a few weapons and abilities from Paladins. The game if fun and action packed, you can play solo, duo's and squads so you can play with most of your friends.

This game is different from other battle royales as it includes these:
  • Classes and abilities - The game has 4 different classes: Warrior, Hunter, Assassin and Mage. These classes have different weapons and abilities to suit them and give them an advantage, however all players (no matter what class you are) can use all the abilities and weapons.

  • Forging/shards - Around the map there are many forges, once you reach the forge you can craft items using shards such as: class weapons, class abilities, runes, armor/health potions and also resurrections (only for duo's and squads). Shards can be collected from unwanted weapons and abilities and also defeating other players.

  • Chickens - If you or another player gets defeated they turn into a chicken, from there they will have to hide/run for 20 seconds until they revive. If the chicken is defeated then they lose the match.

  • Talent system - As you play the different classes you get mastery for them, as you level up the classes you unlock different class based talents which you can configure to suit your play style.

My opinions on Realm Royale.

I think Realm Royale is a very good game as it has a lot of features that make it different from other battle royales, these features make the game very fun and that's why I prefer it over other battle royales. Also the game gets new updates and bug fixes quite frequently so it doesn't bore anyone. The game has a nice fantasy look which is quite appealing even to those who aren't really into the fantasy genre.

How to find a squad/information about the Realm Royale discord server.

You can find squads quite easily by turning team fill on, however if you want to find a more experienced squad you can find one on the official Realm Royale discord server, on the server you can find other players to play with, report bugs and players and have general discussions about the game or anything else.

The battle pass.

The battle pass includes fifty tiers of player skins, chickens, titles, mounts, emotes, sprays, crowns, map marker beacons, avatars, skydive effects and loading screens, which you can unlock as you gain experience, there are many ways to gain experience such as:
  • Playing matches - Every minute you survive in a match you gain 20 exp. You also gain experience from placement in the match (1st place = 200 exp, 2nd place 150 exp and 3rd place 100 exp).
  • Getting eliminations - You get 100 exp for the first elimination you get in every match and then 20 exp for every elimination after that.
  • Daily rewards - First day: 100 exp, second day: 125 exp, third day: 150 exp, fourth day: 175 exp, fifth day: 200 exp. The sixth and seventh day give crowns (the currency used in Realm Royale). If you miss out a day, the daily rewards won't reset.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy