Project CARS 3 game article

Project CARS 3 should by its name denote a racing simulation like its predecessors, but this time Slightly Mad Studios opted for a slightly different direction. Instead of a simulation that punishes player errors, we got a mixture of simulation and arcade that is even more arcade than Forza Horizon 4. At first glance, this turn doesn't make much sense, but if we consider that Slightly Mad Studios worked on Need for Speed Shift 1 and 2 then we can consider Project CARS 3 as the spiritual successor of the Shift series. Why the development team decided on such a bad marketing strategy, they probably do not know. But these are all small details that have shaped the bad public opinion regarding this title.



Also see my article on VirtuaVerse maybe you will like it.

PS. I am a journalist student in my country, this is good practice for me.

I left needed specifications for this game at the bottom.

The best thing Slightly Mad Studios has done in Project CARS 3 is the number of tracks and cars available. Admittedly, the number is lower than the previous part, but if we look from the perspective that Project CARS 2 had five DLC additions to the existing game, I think the number of 39 tracks (96 different tracks) and 211 cars is very solid to provide enough variety . In addition to the tracks designed by Slightly Mad Studios for the needs of the game, there are also some of the most famous from the world of motorsport, such as Monza and Silverstone. As for cars, there are a lot of newer models like the new Toyota Supra, but also older, timeless cars like the Nissan GTR Skyline R34 (popularized in the Hell Street movie series), the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VI (edition of legendary rally driver Tommy Makinen) and many other legendary models. In addition to cars of different categories, there are several Formula models, so it is possible to try in this category.Interestingly, Project CARS 3 has managed to preserve at least a bit of the simulation from previous titles so that each vehicle has its own characteristics that affect handling. If you drive a car with rear-wheel drive, you will easily notice that it shows tendencies of easier drifting at the cost of stability, and also the position of the engine has its influence on the behavior of the vehicle. Admittedly, a lot of things have been removed in relation to Project CARS 2 like the amount of fuel in the tank, tire pressure adjustments, the impact of weather conditions on engine operation and the like. Of course, these are advanced options, but if we compare with the best representative of this genre (Forza Horizon 4), which also has hundreds of options for adjusting the car, Project CARS 3 looks poor in this segment. Fortunately, the management model is more interesting than last year's GRID, although at some points there is a lack of realism.Career mode is divided into different categories of vehicle strength, and in each there are 4 different types of racing, so there are: classic races where the point is to be faster than the opponent after a few laps, races where you need to achieve the best time, races where it is necessary to achieve the best average time after three laps and races in which it is necessary to break the boards with points and achieve as many points as possible. This mode can very easily become monotonous, although the tracks and the required vehicles change relatively often, as the pattern for each category is very similar. The career regime is not helped by the fact that computer-controlled opponents are poorly done. AI will move illogically along the track and drive extremely dangerously and aggressively which teaches people bad behavior in multiplayer lobbies. I think that the multiplayer mode (with the exception of "dirty" drivers) is better done than the career because it is possible to come across very good drivers with whom it is interesting to race until the last moment.The segments in which Project CARS 3 has definitely declined are graphics, optimization and sound. The quality of the graphics occasionally resembles something that should have been thrown out for a mobile phone, and the optimization is solid as long as it doesn't rain. When the weather changes, the frame rate on the RTX 2070 drops from 110-130FPS to less than 60FPS, and if there is such a drop on such a strong card, I can only imagine what the drop is on mid-range cards like the GTX 1060 or GTX 1660. the user interface is not well done and resembles a mobile phone game. Very often, navigating the menus is confusing, especially when the car needs to be upgraded to move from a lower class to a higher one. There are also a lot of small bugs that spoil the experience such as upgrading cars that need several restarts of the race to save, then a bug when the speed from the "rolling start" is not the same every time after restart as a bug where damage does not disappear from the car after restarting the race. it is impossible to drive from the cockpit camera. All this indicates that the development team did not devote enough time to quality control, but I hope that such minor problems will be corrected in the foreseeable future.Positive:-Large selection of vehicles and racetrack-Every car behaves differently-An interesting way to manage-Interesting multiplayerNegative:-Tiny bugs and not the best optimization-The graphics are the same or worse than the last game-Too aggressive AI-The sound effects of the car sound muffledSPECIFICATIONS:VIDEO CARD:GTX 680 or equivalentCPU:3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350RAM:8 GBOS:Window 10 (+ specific versions of 7)FREE DISK SPACE:50 GBSOUND CARD:Direct X compatible sound card